If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Baker, Jo. The Midnight News
- Bauermeister, Erica. No Two Persons
- Brand, Christianna. Heads You Lose
- Brotherton, Marcus & Tosca Lee. The Long March Home
- Clancy, Tom. Flash Point
- Copperman, E. J. Ukulele of Death
- Gabhart, Ann H. In the Shadow of the River
- Hanks, Tom. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
- Lawrence, Mark. The Book that Wouldn’t Burn
- Lin-Greenberg, Karin. You Are Here
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Private Life of Spies and The Exquisite Art of Getting Even
- Paolini, Christopher. Fractal Noise
- Perry, Anne. The Fourth Enemy
- Quick, Amanda. The Bride Wore White
- Sparks, Nicholas. The Wish
- Strange, Brett Andrew. Beneath the Purple Dawn
- Tchaikovsky, Adrian. City of Last Chances
- Thayer, Nancy. All the Days of Summer
- Vanpatten, Bill. Seidon’s Tale
- Verghese, Abraham. The Covenant of Water
Non-Fiction
- Biggers, Jeff. In Sardinia: An Unexpected Journey in Italy
- Branigan, Tania. Red Memory: The Afterlives of China’s Cultural Revolution
- Drummond, Steve. The Watchdog: How the Truman Committee Battled Corruption and Helped Win World War Two
- Kenway, Emily. Who Cares: The Hidden Crisis of Caregiving, and How We Solve It
- Sepetys, Ruta. You the Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory
- Zuckoff, Mitchell. The Secret Gate: A True Story of Courage and Sacrifice During the Collapse of Afghanistan
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Houser, Jody. Stranger Things Library Edition: Volume One
- Suggs, Christine. ¡Ay, Mija!
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bray, Adam, David Fentiman & Cole Horton. LEGO Star Wars: Chronicles of the Force
- Foxe, Steve. The Amazing Journey from Moss to Rain Forests: A Graphic Novel About Earth’s Plants
- Kim, Heegyum. Animals: Learn to Draw Simple Shapes and Online Tutorials
- Konami, Kanata. The Complete Chi’s Sweet Home: Part 1
- Montclare, Brandon & Amy Reeder. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Neruda, Pablo. Book of Questions/Libro de las Preguntas
- Takekuma, Kentaro. Super Mario Adventures
Picture Books
- Liu, Sylvia. A Morning with Grandpa
- Mansfield, Nicole A. All About Teeth
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy Tea Parties
- Schulte, Anitra Rowe. Dancing with Daddy
- Sutton, Sally. Tractor
- Takeuchi, Chihiro. Whose Bones Are Those?
- Wenjen, Mia. Sumo Joe
- Woodcock, Fiona. Silver Linings
- Yoon, Helen. I’m a Unicorn
- Zimmerman, Andrea. Firefighter Flo!
Large Print
- Crawford, Isis. A Catered Book Club Murder
- Graves, Stephanie. A Courage Undimmed
- Zernike, Kate. The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science
Audiobook
- Roberts, Nora. Chasing Fire
- Roberts, Nora. Chasing Passion