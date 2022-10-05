New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Agatha Christie: Marple: Twelve New Mysteries
- Allen, Nancy Campbell. To Capture His Heart
- Box, C. J. Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel
- Flower, Amanda. Because I Could Not Stop for Death: An Emily Dickinson Mystery
- Greer, Andrew Sean. Less Is Lost
- Kellerman, Faye. The Hunt
- King, Stephen. The Gunslinger
- Lock, Norman. Voices in the Dead House
- Mah, Ann. Jacqueline in Paris
- Patterson, James & Brendan DuBois. Blow Back
- Ryan, Annelise. A Death in Door County: A Monster Hunter Mystery
Non-Fiction
- Cobb, Jim. The Urban Prepper’s Guide: How to Become Self-Sufficient and Prepared for the Next Crisis
- Edwards, Martin. The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators
- Grant, Adam. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know
- Hossenfelder, Sabine. Existential Physics: A Scientist’s Guide to Life’s Biggest Questions
- Limbaugh, David & Christian Limbaugh Bloom. The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament
- Madison County, Missouri Cemeteries Vol. 1
- Pedri, Nancy. A Concise Dictionary of Comics
- Raphael, Rina. The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care
- Spacek, Sissy. My Extraordinary Ordinary Life
- Totenberg, Nina. Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships
- Walsh, Stephen. The Beloved Vision: A History of Nineteenth-Century Music
- Warnick, Melody. If You Could Live Anywhere: The Surprising Importance of Place in a Work-From-Anywhere World
- Willaims, Dar. How to Write a Song That Matters
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Kwame. The Door of No Return
- Applegate, Katherine. Odder
- Butler, Kathryn. The Dream Keeper Saga: The Dragon and the Stone
- Harrington, C. C. Wildoak
- Long, David. Spies: The Most Thrilling Spy Stories From Around the World…
Picture Books
- Costello, David Hyde. Little Pig Saves the Ship
- Pohrt, Tom. Coyote Goes Walking
- Richardson, Julia. Let’s Build a Little Train
Large Print
- Feldman, Kerry Dean. Alice’s Trading Post: A Novel of the West
- Foster, Brooke Lea. On Gin Lane
- Kelton, Elmer. Law of the Land: Stories of the Old West
- Martin, William. December ’14: A World War II Thriller
Video (DVD)
- The Adjustment Bureau
- Beowulf
- Churchill’s Secret Messenger
- The Duchess
- For Your Consideration
- The Good Witch Collection
- A Good Year
- Joan of Arc
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Ladyhawke
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- The Night of the Iguana
- Oklahoma!
- A Prairie Home Companion
- The Producers
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Unchartered