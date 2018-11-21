If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Beaton, M.C. Miss Tonks Turns to Crime (The Poor Relations Series, 2)
• Bernhard, Emilia. Death in Paris: A Mystery
• Child, Lee. Past Tense
• Clark, Mary Higgins and Alafair Burke. You Don’t Own Me
• Dornbush, Jennifer Graeser. The Coroner (Mystery)
• Green, Hank. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
• Haines, Carolyn. A Gift of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
• Horowitz, Anthony. Forever and a Day: A James Bond Novel
• McCoy, Sarah. Marilla of Green Gables: A Novel
• Moriarty, Liane. Nine Perfect Strangers
• Parisien, Dominik and Navah Wolfe (eds.). The Starlit Woods: New Fairy
Tales (a collection of Stories)
• Robinson, Kim Stanley. Red Moon (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Mass Market Paperbacks
• Aaresen, Carolyne. A Family for the Soldier (Love Inspired)
• Brandvold, Peter. Stagecoach to Purgatory (Western)
• Compton, Ralph. The Old Spanish Trail (Western)
• L’Amour, Louis. Kid Rodelo (Western)
• Patch, Jessica R. Dangerous Obsession (Love Inspired)
• Red, Eric. Noose (Western)
Non-Fiction
• Barrow, Cathy. Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet and Savory Slab Pies
• Braude, Mark. The Invisible Emperor: Napoleon on Elba from Exile to Escape
• Beschloss, Michael. Presidents of War: The Epic Story from 1807 to Modern
Times
• Gaines, Joanna. Home Body: A Guide to Creating Spaces you Never Want to
Leave
• Lewis-Jones, Huw (ed.) The Writer’s Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands
• McIlwaine, Catherine. Tolkien, Maker of Middle-Earth
• Obama, Michelle. Becoming
• Redzepi, René and David Zilber. The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including
Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-Ferments and Black Fruits and Vegetables.
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Abawi, Atia. A Land of Permanent Goodbyes
• Fine, Sarah. The True Queen
• Livingston, Lesley. The Defiant
• Lu, Marie. Wildcard: It’s Time for a Rematch
• Meyer, Marissa. Heartless
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Alexander, William. A Properly Unhaunted Place
• Alexander, William. A Festival of Ghosts
• Diaz, Alexandra. The Crossroads
• Donne, Elena Della. Hoops: Full-Court Press
• Guinness World Records, 2019
• Hymas, Allison K. Arts and Thefts
• Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown
• McMann, Lisa. The Unwanteds’ Quest: Dragon Bones
Picture Books
• Higgins, Ryan T. Santa Claus Bruce
• Gassman, Julie. Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library
• Jenkins, Emily and Paul O. Zelinsky, All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah—Based on the Classic Books by Sydney Taylor
• Jenkins, Martin. The Squirrels’ Busy Year: A First Science Storybook (Illustrated by Richard Jones)
• Wallace, Sandra Neil. Between the Lines: How Ernie Barnes went from the
Football Field to the Art Gallery (Illustrated by Bryan Collier)
Audio Books (CD/MP3)
• Branch, John. The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West (Read by John Pruden)
Video (DVD)
• Buffy: The Vampire Slayer
• High Society (Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly)
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.