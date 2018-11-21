Try 3 months for $3
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Beaton, M.C. Miss Tonks Turns to Crime (The Poor Relations Series, 2)

• Bernhard, Emilia. Death in Paris: A Mystery

• Child, Lee. Past Tense

• Clark, Mary Higgins and Alafair Burke. You Don’t Own Me

• Dornbush, Jennifer Graeser. The Coroner (Mystery)

• Green, Hank. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing

• Haines, Carolyn. A Gift of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery

• Horowitz, Anthony. Forever and a Day: A James Bond Novel

• McCoy, Sarah. Marilla of Green Gables: A Novel

• Moriarty, Liane. Nine Perfect Strangers

• Parisien, Dominik and Navah Wolfe (eds.). The Starlit Woods: New Fairy

Tales (a collection of Stories)

• Robinson, Kim Stanley. Red Moon (Science Fiction/Fantasy) 

Mass Market Paperbacks

• Aaresen, Carolyne. A Family for the Soldier (Love Inspired)

• Brandvold, Peter. Stagecoach to Purgatory (Western)

• Compton, Ralph. The Old Spanish Trail (Western)

• L’Amour, Louis. Kid Rodelo (Western)

• Patch, Jessica R. Dangerous Obsession (Love Inspired)

• Red, Eric. Noose (Western)

Non-Fiction

• Barrow, Cathy. Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet and Savory Slab Pies

• Braude, Mark. The Invisible Emperor: Napoleon on Elba from Exile to Escape

• Beschloss, Michael. Presidents of War: The Epic Story from 1807 to Modern

Times

• Gaines, Joanna. Home Body: A Guide to Creating Spaces you Never Want to

Leave

• Lewis-Jones, Huw (ed.) The Writer’s Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands

• McIlwaine, Catherine. Tolkien, Maker of Middle-Earth

• Obama, Michelle. Becoming

• Redzepi, René and David Zilber. The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including

Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-Ferments and Black Fruits and Vegetables.

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Abawi, Atia. A Land of Permanent Goodbyes

• Fine, Sarah. The True Queen

• Livingston, Lesley. The Defiant

• Lu, Marie. Wildcard: It’s Time for a Rematch

• Meyer, Marissa. Heartless

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Alexander, William. A Properly Unhaunted Place

• Alexander, William. A Festival of Ghosts

• Diaz, Alexandra. The Crossroads

• Donne, Elena Della. Hoops: Full-Court Press

• Guinness World Records, 2019

• Hymas, Allison K. Arts and Thefts

• Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown

• McMann, Lisa. The Unwanteds’ Quest: Dragon Bones

Picture Books

• Higgins, Ryan T. Santa Claus Bruce

• Gassman, Julie. Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library

• Jenkins, Emily and Paul O. Zelinsky, All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah—Based on the Classic Books by Sydney Taylor

• Jenkins, Martin. The Squirrels’ Busy Year: A First Science Storybook (Illustrated by Richard Jones)

• Wallace, Sandra Neil. Between the Lines: How Ernie Barnes went from the

Football Field to the Art Gallery (Illustrated by Bryan Collier)

Audio Books (CD/MP3)

• Branch, John. The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West (Read by John Pruden)

Video (DVD)

• Buffy: The Vampire Slayer

• High Society (Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly)

