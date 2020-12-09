New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Baldacci, David. Daylight
- Barber, Kathleen. Truth Be Told
- Clare, Alys. The Woman who Spoke to Spirits
- Connelly, Michael. The Law of Innocence—A Lincoln Lawyer Novel
- Cline, Ernest. Ready Player Two
- Eden, Sarah. The Gentleman and the Thief (Proper Romance)
- Fletcher, Jessica. Murder, She Wrote: Murder in Season
- Green, Amy Lynn. Things We Didn’t Say
- Hilton, Laura V. The Amish Firefighter
- Steel, Danielle. All That Glitters
- Tatlock, Ann. The Names of the Stars
- Vogt, Beth K. The Best We’ve Been
- Ward, Jesmyn. Where the Line Bleeds
Large Print Westerns
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Killer Take All: A Duff MacCallister Western
- Hill, Rob. Dead Man at Snake’s Creek
- Lejeune, Lee. A Sackfull of Dollars
- Ripley, E.L. Ralph Compton: The Wolves of Seven Pines (The Sundown Riders Series)
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Cussler, Clive and Craig Dirgo. Sacred Stone (A Novel of the Oregon Files)
- Flower, Amanda. Courting Can Be Killer (An Amish Matchmaker Mystery)
- Innes, Louise. Death at a Country Mansion
Non-Fiction
- Bainbridge, David. How Zoologists Organize Things: The Art of Classification
- Bernhard, Toni. How to be Sick: Your Pocket Companion
- Howard, Vivian. This Will Make It Taste Good
- Putnam, Robert D. The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again
- Raven, James. The Oxford Illustrated History of the Book
- Smith, Carl. Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City
- Zakaria, Fareen. Ten Lesson for a Post-Pandemic World
- Zitelman, Amy with Andrew Schloss. The Tahini Table: Go Beyond Hummus with 100 Recipes for Every Mean
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Estrada, Ryan and Axur Eneas. Student Ambassador: The Missing Dragon (Graphic Novel)
- Grabenstein, Chris. The Smartest Kid in the Universe
- Giles, Lamar. The Last Mirror on the Left (Illustrations by Dapo Adeola)
- Oppel, Kenneth. Hatch (The Overthrow)
Picture Books
- Briscoe, Jill. The Innkeeper’s Daughter (Illustrated by Russ Flint)
- Buehner, Caralyn. Snowmen at Christmas (Illustrated by Mark Buehner)
- Camper, Cathy. Ten Ways to Hear Snow (Illustrated by Kenard Pak)
- Chocolate, Deborah M. Newton. My First Kwanzaa Book (Illustrated by Cal Massey)
- D’Yans, Masha. A Garden in Your Belly: Meet the Microbes in your Gut
- Giang, Kristen Mai and Shirley Chan. Ginger and Chrysanthemum
- Rinker, Sherri Duskey. How to Put an Octopus to Bed (Illustrated by Viviane Schwarz)
- Rockwell, Lizzy. The All-Together Quilt
- Sper, Emily. Hanukkah: A Counting Book in English, Hebrew, and Yiddish
Video (DVD)
- Cars (Disney Pixar)
- The Gold Retrievers
- The Magic School Bus Holiday Special
- Men in Black II
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (Jim Carey)
