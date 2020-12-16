 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Archer, Jeffrey. Hidden in Plain Sight
  • Andrews, Donna. The Gift of the Magpie
  • Arlen, Tessa. Poppy Redfern and the Fatal Flyers (a Woman of World War II Mystery)
  • Browning, M.E. Shadow Ridge (A Jo Wyatt Mystery)
  • Bunn, Davis. Burden of Proof
  • Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon
  • Cantore, Janice. Cold Aim (Line of Duty)
  • Cox, Susan. The Man in the Microwave Oven
  • Gregory, Philippa. Dark Tides
  • Harbison, Beth. The Cookbook Club
  • Hart, Matthew. The Russian Pink
  • Novik, Naomi. Black Powder War (Temeraire, Bk. 3)
  • Lindsey, Erin.  Murder in Millionaires’ Row
  • Roberts, Nora. The Awakening (The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1)
  • Shocklee, Michelle. Under the Tulip Tree
  • Smiley, Jane. Perestroika in Paris
  • Taylor, Patrick. An Irish Country Welcome
  • Wiegenstein. Steve. Scattered Lights

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Clancy, Sam. Even Marshalls Hang (Linford Western)
  • Fowler, Susan. Whistle Blower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at UBER
  • Roberts, Nora. The Awakening (The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1)

Non-Fiction

  • Barkley, Russell A. 12 Principles for Raising a Child With ADHD
  • Böhme, Madelaine (et al.). Ancient Bones
  • Burton, Valorie. Let Go of the Guilt: Stop Beating Yourself Up and Take Back Your Joy
  • Jason, Dan. Saving Seeds: A Home Gardener’s Guide to Preserving Plant Biodiversity
  • Katz, Josh. Speaking American: How Y’all, Youse, and You Guys Talk
  • Sklass, Perri.  A Good Time to Be Born: How Science and Public Health Gave Children a Future. 
  • Meals, Roy A. Bones—Inside and Out
  • National Geographic Almanac 2021
  • Reynolds, David S. Abe: Abraham Lincoln in his Times
  • Tolkien, J.R.R. Letters from Father Christmas (Illustrated)
  • Wild, Antony and Carol Pastor. The Perfect Afternoon Tea Recipe Book

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Craig, Kevin. The Camino Club
  • Riggs, Ransom. The Conference of the Birds (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children, 5)
  • Savit, Gavriel. The Way Back

Picture Books

  • Alznauer, Amy. Flying Paintings—The Zhou Brothers: A Story of Revolution and Art (Paintings by ShanZuo Zhou and DaHuang Zhou)
  • Garland, Michael. Christmas Magic
  • Hooper, Patricia. Where Do You Sleep, Little One? (Illustrated by John Winch)
  • Lee, Seou. Bye, Penguin!
  • Rinker, Sherri Duskey and Ag Ford.  Construction Site Mission: Demolition!
  • Waechter, Philip. Jacob’s Fantastic Flight

Audiobook

  • Homer, The Odyssey (MP3-CD, Read by John Lescault)

Video (DVD)

  • Abominable
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold
  • Walking with Dinosaurs: The Movies
