New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bayard, Louis. Courting Mr. Lincoln
  • Bunn, Davis. Moondust Lake
  • Brown, Dale. The Kremlin Strike
  • Donaldson, Stephen R. The Seventh Decimate (The Great God’s War, 1—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Donaldson, Stephen R. The War Within (The Great God’s War, 2—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Evanovich, Janet and Peter Evanovich. The Big Kahuna
  • Fox, Candice. Redemption Point
  • Koontz, Dean. The Night Window
  • McKevett, G.A. Bitter Brew: A Savannah Reid Mystery
  • Quick, Amanda. Tightrope
  • Patterson, James and Peter De Jonger. Miracle at St. Andrews
  • Pavone, Chris. The Paris Diversion
  • Richardson, Kim Michele. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek

Large Print

  • Camden, Elizabeth. A Desperate Hope
  • Clay, James. Hard Stone (A Linford Western)
  • DuRey, Will. The Gambler and the Law (A Linford Western)
  • Gray, Shelly Shepard.  The Patient One (Walnut Creek Series)
  • Hyde, Catherine Ryan. Just After Midnight
  • Larssen, Brent. The Forgiveness Trail (A Linford Western)
  • Peterson, Tracie. When You Are Near (Brookstore Brides, 1)
  • Snelling, Lauraine. Half Finished

Non-Fiction

  • Adler, Bill. Outwitting Squirrels
  • Brown, Kate. Manual for Survival: A Chernobyl Guide to the Future
  • Donofrio, Jeanine and Jack Matthews.  Love and Lemons Every Day: More than 100 Bright, Plant-forward Recipes for Every Meal
  • Help Your Kids with Math: A Unique Step-By-Step Visual Guide
  • Hollis, Rachel. Girl, Wash your Face
  • Richtel, Matt. An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives
  • Rose, Sarah. D-Day Girls: The Spies who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II
  • Rucci, Barbara. Cardboard Creations: Open-Ended Explorations with Recycled Materials
  • Wulf, Andrea and Lillian Melcher. The Adventures of Alexander Von Humboldt (A Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/ Non-Fiction

  • Alexander, Zeno. The Library of Ever
  • Dekeyser, Stacy. The Rhino in Right Field
  • Grabenstein, Chris. Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game
  • Graham, Ian. The Science of Bridges and Tunnels: The Art of Engineering
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. Dream Within a Dream
  • McGhee, Alison. Pablo and Birdy (Illustrated by Ama Juan)
  • Vaught, Susan. Super Max and the Mystery of Thornwood’s Revenge
  • Wilson, N.D. The Door Before (A Prequel to 100 Cupboards)

Picture Books

  • Angleberger, Tom. Bach to the Rescue!!!
  • Barnett, Mac and Jon Klassen. Sam and Dave Dig a Hole
  • Duncan, Alice Faye. A Song for Gwendolyn Brooks (Illustrated by Xia Gordon)
  • Lucado, Max. Just the Way You Are (Illustrated by Sergio Martinez)
  • Lyons, Kelly Starling. Going Down Home with Daddy (Illustrated by Daniel Minter)
  • Scheidl, Gerda Marie and Bernadette Watts. The Little Gardener
  • Yazdani, Ashley Benham. A Green Place to Be: The Creation of Central Park

Audio Books (CD or MP3)

  • Deaver, Jeffery. The Broken Window (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)
  • Peters, Elizabeth. A River in the Sky (MP3 Read by Barbara Rosenblat)
  • Trussoni, Danielle. Angelology. (Read By Susan Denaker)

Video (DVD)

  • 12 Angry Men (Henry Fonda)
  • 27 Dresses
  • Cars (Disney/Pixar)
  • Earthsea
  • Lassie

