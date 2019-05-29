If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bayard, Louis. Courting Mr. Lincoln
- Bunn, Davis. Moondust Lake
- Brown, Dale. The Kremlin Strike
- Donaldson, Stephen R. The Seventh Decimate (The Great God’s War, 1—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Donaldson, Stephen R. The War Within (The Great God’s War, 2—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Evanovich, Janet and Peter Evanovich. The Big Kahuna
- Fox, Candice. Redemption Point
- Koontz, Dean. The Night Window
- McKevett, G.A. Bitter Brew: A Savannah Reid Mystery
- Quick, Amanda. Tightrope
- Patterson, James and Peter De Jonger. Miracle at St. Andrews
- Pavone, Chris. The Paris Diversion
- Richardson, Kim Michele. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek
Large Print
- Camden, Elizabeth. A Desperate Hope
- Clay, James. Hard Stone (A Linford Western)
- DuRey, Will. The Gambler and the Law (A Linford Western)
- Gray, Shelly Shepard. The Patient One (Walnut Creek Series)
- Hyde, Catherine Ryan. Just After Midnight
- Larssen, Brent. The Forgiveness Trail (A Linford Western)
- Peterson, Tracie. When You Are Near (Brookstore Brides, 1)
- Snelling, Lauraine. Half Finished
Non-Fiction
- Adler, Bill. Outwitting Squirrels
- Brown, Kate. Manual for Survival: A Chernobyl Guide to the Future
- Donofrio, Jeanine and Jack Matthews. Love and Lemons Every Day: More than 100 Bright, Plant-forward Recipes for Every Meal
- Help Your Kids with Math: A Unique Step-By-Step Visual Guide
- Hollis, Rachel. Girl, Wash your Face
- Richtel, Matt. An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives
- Rose, Sarah. D-Day Girls: The Spies who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II
- Rucci, Barbara. Cardboard Creations: Open-Ended Explorations with Recycled Materials
- Wulf, Andrea and Lillian Melcher. The Adventures of Alexander Von Humboldt (A Graphic Novel)
J Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Zeno. The Library of Ever
- Dekeyser, Stacy. The Rhino in Right Field
- Grabenstein, Chris. Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game
- Graham, Ian. The Science of Bridges and Tunnels: The Art of Engineering
- MacLachlan, Patricia. Dream Within a Dream
- McGhee, Alison. Pablo and Birdy (Illustrated by Ama Juan)
- Vaught, Susan. Super Max and the Mystery of Thornwood’s Revenge
- Wilson, N.D. The Door Before (A Prequel to 100 Cupboards)
Picture Books
- Angleberger, Tom. Bach to the Rescue!!!
- Barnett, Mac and Jon Klassen. Sam and Dave Dig a Hole
- Duncan, Alice Faye. A Song for Gwendolyn Brooks (Illustrated by Xia Gordon)
- Lucado, Max. Just the Way You Are (Illustrated by Sergio Martinez)
- Lyons, Kelly Starling. Going Down Home with Daddy (Illustrated by Daniel Minter)
- Scheidl, Gerda Marie and Bernadette Watts. The Little Gardener
- Yazdani, Ashley Benham. A Green Place to Be: The Creation of Central Park
Audio Books (CD or MP3)
- Deaver, Jeffery. The Broken Window (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)
- Peters, Elizabeth. A River in the Sky (MP3 Read by Barbara Rosenblat)
- Trussoni, Danielle. Angelology. (Read By Susan Denaker)
Video (DVD)
- 12 Angry Men (Henry Fonda)
- 27 Dresses
- Cars (Disney/Pixar)
- Earthsea
- Lassie
