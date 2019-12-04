If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brown Duffy. Lethal in Old Lace
- Chance, Maia. Bad Neighbors: An Agnes and Effie Mystery
- Child, Lee. Blue Moon (a Jack Reacher novel)
- Copperman, E. J. Bones Behind the Wheel
- Evanovich, Janet Twisted Twenty-Six
- Evanovich, Janet and Lee Goldberg. The Heist
- Gregory, Philippa. Order of Darkness, Volumes I-III
- Lapena, Shari. An Unwanted Guest
- Leininger, Rob. Gumshoe Rock
- Patterson, James. Criss Cross
- Roanhorse, Rebecca. Star Wars: Resistance Reborn
- Roberts, Nora. The Rise of Magicks (Chronicles of The One, Book 3)
- Sefton, Maggie. Dyeing Up Loose Ends
Non-Fiction
- Barker, Sarah. 50 Things to See in the Sky
- Bauerle, Josh. Accounting QuickStart Guide
- Brokaw, Tom. The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate
- Favreau, Marc. Spies: The Secret Showdown Between America and Russia
- Fletcher, Heather RJ. Making Marbled Paper: Paint Techniques and Patterns for Classic and Modern Marbleizing on Paper and Silk
- Freedman, Paul. American Cuisine and How it Got This Way
- Holt, Nathalia. The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History
- Lebow, Eliot. Parenting Children with Diabetes
- Lovell, Julia. Maoism: A Global History
- Merrick, Amy. On Flowers: Lessons from an Accidental Florist
- Minter, Adam. Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale
- Peterson’s How to get Money for College: 2020
- Wilson, Gary. Your Brain on Porn: Internet Pornography and the Emerging Science of Addition
- The World Almanac and Book of Facts
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Lori. All in a Drop: How Antony Van Leeuwenhock Discovered an Invisible World (Illustrated by Vivien Mildenberger)
- Brown, Don. Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918
- Brunetti, Ivan. Comics: As Easy as ABC—The Essential Guide to Comics for Kids
- Colfer, Eoin. The Fowl Twins
- Guinness World Records 2020
- Flanagan, John. The Outcasts (Brotherband Series)
- Patterson, James. Ali Cross
Picture Books
- Benson, Kathleen. Draw What You See: The Life and Art of Benny Andrews
- Bulion, Leslie. Superlative Birds. (Illustrated by Robert Meganck)
- Higgins, Ryan T. Bruce’s Big Storm
- Kraegel, Kenneth. Wild Honey from the Moon
- McAlister, Caroline. Finding Narnia: The Story of C.S. Lewis and His Brother (Illustrated by Jessica Lanan)
- Rex, Adam and Laurie Keller. Pluto Gets the Call
Audio Books (CD)
- Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Struggle (Kentucky Brothers)
- Cobble, Colleen. Rosemary Cottage (A Hope Beach Novel)
- Denton, Lauren K. The Hideaway (Read by Karthi Masters)
Video (DVD)
- America’s Most Haunted Places (History Channel)
- Bewitched, Season 1 & 2
- Born Free: The Complete Collection
- Madeline’s Merry Musical Melodies
- Max Magician and the Legend of the Rings
- The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency (Season 1)
- Paddington Bear
- Robin Hood (Douglas Fairbanks, 1922)
- The Three Musketeers Volume 1 and 2 (John Wayne and Lon Chaney Jr.)
- Unbroken
- Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots
