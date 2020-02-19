New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Anderson, Brian D. The Bard’s Blade (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Austin, Lynn. Hidden Places and Candle in the Darkness
- Brown, Karma. Recipe for a Perfect Wife
- Carr, Patrick W. The Wounded Shadow (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Chen, Mike. A Beginning at the End (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Elden, Roxanna. Adequate Yearly Progress
- Geddes, Luke. Heart of Junk
- Gray, Shelley. A Texan’s Honor (Heart Of A Hero)
- Kellerman, Jonathan. The Museum of Desire
- Krueger, William Kent. Mercy Falls
- Michaels, Fern. Hot Shot
- Moore, Graham. The Holdout
- Pandian, Gigi. Artifact: A Jaya Jones Treasure Hunt Mystery
- Pearson, Robin W. A Long Time Comin’
- Rawlings, David. The Baggage Handler
- Rice, Luanne. Last Day
- Slaughter, Karin and Lee Child. Cleaning the Gold: A Jack Reacher and Will Trent Short Story
- Spindler, Erica. The Look-Alike
- Sundin, Sarah. The Land Beneath Us (Sunrise at Normandy)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Batchelor, Bob. The Bourbon King.: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius
- Messineo, Janet. Casting into the Light: Tales of a Fishing Life
- Talley, Liz. Room to Breathe
- Thompson, Victoria. City of Scoundrels
Non-Fiction
You have free articles remaining.
- Akin, Wallace. The Forgotten Storm: The Great Tri-State Tornado of 1925
- Beginner’s Step-By-Step Coding Course: Learn Computer Programming the Easy Way (JavaScript, Scratch, HTML)
- Belanger, Jeff. The World’s Most Haunted Places
- Bernier, Raphael (et al.). What Science Tells us About Autism Spectrum Disorder: Making the Right Choices for your Child
- Calhoon, Ada. Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis
- Callaghan, Louise. Father of Lions: One Man’s Remarkable Quest to Save the Mosul Zoo
- Haley, Nikki R. With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace
- O’Brady, Colin. The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice—Crossing Antarctica Alone
- Parkes, Clara. Vanishing Fleece: Adventures In American Wool
- Rosen, William. Miracle Cure: The Creation of Antibiotics and the Birth of Modern Medicine
- Smallin, Donna. Cleaning Plain and Simple
- St. Clair, Kassia. The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History
- Wright, N.T. and Michael F. Bird. The New Testament in its World: An Introduction to the History, Literature, and Theology of the First Christians
Picture Books
- Doi, Kaya. Chirri and Chirra On the Town
- Kirkfield, Vivian. Making their Voices Heard: The Inspiring Friendship of Ella Fitzgerald and Marilyn Monroe
- Marcero, Deborah. In a Jar
- McKee, David. The Adventures of King Rollo (4 Stories)
- Nielander, Amy. Grama’s Hug
- Schmidt, Gary D. and Elizabeth Stickney. Almost Time (Illustrated by G. Brian Karas)
Audio Books (CD)
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. A Tendering in the Storm (Read by Kirsten Potter)
- Tolkien, J. R. R. The Two Towers (Read by Rob Inglis)
Video (DVD)
- Alfred Hitchcock—The Legend Begins (20 Movies)
- Arrow, Season 4
- Bite the Bullet (Gene Hackman)
- Columbo, Season 1 & 2
- Diary Of A Worm—And 4 More Great Animal Tales (Children)
- The Great Courses: The Power of Body Language (Vanessa Van Edwards)