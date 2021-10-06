New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- American Short Stories
- Connolly, Sheila. The Secret Staircase
- Delamere, Jennifer. Crossed Lines
- Doerr, Anthony. Cloud Cuckoo Land
- Heller, Peter. The Guide
- Hudson, W.H. Green Mansions
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw
- Marillier, Juliet. The Harp of Kings (Warrior Bards, #1)
- Meissner, Susan. The Nature of Fragile Things
- Ozeki, Ruth. The Book of Form and Emptiness
- The Romance of Tristan and Iseult (with illustrations by Serge Ivanoff)
- Ross, Elizabeth. The Silver Blonde
- Trow, M.J. The Knight’s Tale
- Toibin, Colm. The Magician
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Burke, James Lee. Another Kind of Eden
- Cook, Robin. Viral
- Robb, J.D. Forgotten in Death
Non-Fiction
- Barnett, Cynthia. The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Ocean
- Caivano, D. Cristine. Strength Training Over 50
- Cervantes, Fernando. Conquistadores: A New History of Spanish Discovery and Conquest
- Grundberg, Andy. How Photography Became Contemporary Art: Inside an Artistic Revolution from Pop to the Digital Age
- Guelzo, Allen C. Robert E. Lee: A Life
- Hart, Kelly. Essential Earthbag Construction
- Lerner, Claire. Why is My Child in Charge? A Roadmap to End Power Struggles, Increase Cooperation, and Find Joy in Parenting Young Children
- Markham, Brett L Mini-Farming: Self-Sufficiency on ¼ Acre
- Siegel, Matt. The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Orwell. George. 1984: The Graphic Novel (Adapted and Illustrated by Fido Nesti)
- Herbert, Frank. Dune: The Graphic Novel, Bk. 1 (Adapted by Brian and Kevin J. Anderson; Illustrated by Raul Allen and Patricia Martin)
- Nielsen, Jennifer A. The Captive Kingdom (The Ascendance Series, Bk. 4)
- Sheinkin, Steve. Fallout: Spies Superbombs, and the Ultimate Cold War Showdown
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (Illustrated by Douglas Holgate)
- Chainani, Soman. The Last Ever After (The School for Good and Evil. Bk. 3)
- DiCamillo, Kate. The Beatryce Prophecy (Illustrated by Sophie Blackall)
- O’Hara, Mo. Agent Moose (Illustrated by Jess Bradley)
- Schwartz, Ella. Stolen Science: Thirteen Untold Stories of Scientists and Inventors Almost Written Out of History (Illustrated by Gaby D’Alessandro)
- Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Bird Parade (Graphic Novel)
- Riordan, Rick. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities
- Sharmat, Marjorie Weinman. Nate the Great and the Fishy Prize
- Tarshis, Lauren. I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900
Audio Books (CD)
- George, Jessica Day. Tuesday at the Castle (Read by Suzy Jackson)
- Palmer, Diana. Lacy (Read by Natalie Ross)
- Rawlings, Marjorie Kinnan. The Yearling (Read by Tom Stechschulte)
Video (DVD)
- Blue Crush
- Cut Throat Island (Geena Davis)
- Film Noir Collection—Ten Classic Films (Humphrey Bogart, John Garfield and others)
- 3 Movie Collection: Star Trek, Star Trek—Beyond, Star Trek—Into Darkness