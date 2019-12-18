{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Brown, Rita Mae. Probable Claws: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery
  • Eason, Lynette. Protecting Tanner Hollow: Four Romantic Suspense Novellas
  • Griffiths, Elly. Now You See Them (A Magic Man Mystery)
  • Kantra, Virginia. Meg and Jo: A Contemporary Retelling of Little Women
  • Staub, Wendy Corsi. Dead of Winter: A Lily Dale Mystery
  • Whitson, Stephanie Grace. Soaring Eagle (Prairie Winds, 2)
  • Whitson, Stephanie Grace. Walks the Fire (Prairie Winds, 1)
  • Winters, Celest. White Christmas Wedding

Large Print Fiction and Non-Fiction

  • Camden, Elizabeth. The Spice King (Hope and Glory, Book 1)
  • Grunenwald, Jill. Reading Behind Bars: A Memoir of Literature, Law and Life as a Prison Librarian
  • Hatch, Tyler. Nothing More to Lose (a Linford Western)
  • Hayes, Ralph. The Lawless Breed (a Linford Western)
  • McCormac, P. Days of Death (a Linford Western)
  • Montgomery, Gary. Maybe Then I Will Cry

Non-Fiction

  • Bolles, Richard N. What Color is Your Parachute? 2020 —A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers
  • Gwynne, S.C. Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War
  • Haddad, Diane. Family Tree Factbook: Key Genealogy Tips and Stats for the Busy Researcher
  • Jarchow, Deborah and Gwen W. Steege. The Weaving Explorer: Ingenious Techniques, Accessible Tools and Creative Projects with Yarn, Paper, Wire and More.
  • Kuper, Peter (adapter). Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness (A Graphic Novel)
  • Malacina, Joe. iPad Manual for Beginners
  • Morgan, Mannette. Finding Your Voice: A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse
  • Payton, Leland and Crystal. Mystery of the Irish Wilderness: Land and Legend of Father John Joseph Hogan’s Lost Irish Colony in the Ozark Wilderness
  • Quillen W. Daniel. Mastering Census and Military Records
  • Shedd, Warner. Owls Aren’t Wise and Bats Aren’t Blind:  A Naturalist Debunks our Favorite Fallacies About Wildlife

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Barton, Bethany. I’m Trying to Love Math
  • Chen. Da. Girl Under a Red Moon—Growing Up During China’s Cultural Revolution
  • Flanagan, John. The Hunters (Brotherband Series, 3)
  • Flanagan, John. The Invaders (Brotherband Series, 2)
  • Grabenstein, J.J. Shine!
  • Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Fetch-22
  • Savage, J. Scott. Far World: Land Keep (Book 2)

Picture Books

  • Berry, Julie. Long Ago on a Silent Night (Illustrations by Annie Won)
  • Everin, Gretchen M. Kugel for Hanukkah? (Illustrated by Rebecca Ashdown)
  • Messier, Mireille and Gabrielle Grimard. Nutcracker Night
  • Patterson, Katherine. The Night of His Birth (Illustrated by Lisa Aisato)
  • Perkins, Mitali. Between Us and Abuela: A Family Story from the Border (Illustrated by Sara Palacios)
  • Oldland, Nicholas. One Wild Christmas
  • Stephens, Helen. How to Hide a Lion at Christmas
  • Tavares, Matt. Dasher
  • Martin, Louise. The Gingerbread Man (Illustrated by Gail Yerrill)

Video (DVD)

  • Doctor Zhivago (Geraldine Chaplin, Omar Sharif)
  • Down Home Christmas: 5 Movie Collection
  • Emancipation Road (7 Part Series)
  • Hamlet (A Kenneth Branagh Film)
  • A League of Their Own (Tom Hanks)
  • Mister Roberts (Henry Fonda)
  • Someone Like You (Ashley Judd)
  • Matlock, Season 2
  • No Job for a Lady (Penelope Keith, Acorn Media)
  • Roy Roger Classics Collection

