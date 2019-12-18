If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brown, Rita Mae. Probable Claws: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery
- Eason, Lynette. Protecting Tanner Hollow: Four Romantic Suspense Novellas
- Griffiths, Elly. Now You See Them (A Magic Man Mystery)
- Kantra, Virginia. Meg and Jo: A Contemporary Retelling of Little Women
- Staub, Wendy Corsi. Dead of Winter: A Lily Dale Mystery
- Whitson, Stephanie Grace. Soaring Eagle (Prairie Winds, 2)
- Whitson, Stephanie Grace. Walks the Fire (Prairie Winds, 1)
- Winters, Celest. White Christmas Wedding
Large Print Fiction and Non-Fiction
- Camden, Elizabeth. The Spice King (Hope and Glory, Book 1)
- Grunenwald, Jill. Reading Behind Bars: A Memoir of Literature, Law and Life as a Prison Librarian
- Hatch, Tyler. Nothing More to Lose (a Linford Western)
- Hayes, Ralph. The Lawless Breed (a Linford Western)
- McCormac, P. Days of Death (a Linford Western)
- Montgomery, Gary. Maybe Then I Will Cry
Non-Fiction
- Bolles, Richard N. What Color is Your Parachute? 2020 —A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers
- Gwynne, S.C. Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War
- Haddad, Diane. Family Tree Factbook: Key Genealogy Tips and Stats for the Busy Researcher
- Jarchow, Deborah and Gwen W. Steege. The Weaving Explorer: Ingenious Techniques, Accessible Tools and Creative Projects with Yarn, Paper, Wire and More.
- Kuper, Peter (adapter). Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness (A Graphic Novel)
- Malacina, Joe. iPad Manual for Beginners
- Morgan, Mannette. Finding Your Voice: A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse
- Payton, Leland and Crystal. Mystery of the Irish Wilderness: Land and Legend of Father John Joseph Hogan’s Lost Irish Colony in the Ozark Wilderness
- Quillen W. Daniel. Mastering Census and Military Records
- Shedd, Warner. Owls Aren’t Wise and Bats Aren’t Blind: A Naturalist Debunks our Favorite Fallacies About Wildlife
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barton, Bethany. I’m Trying to Love Math
- Chen. Da. Girl Under a Red Moon—Growing Up During China’s Cultural Revolution
- Flanagan, John. The Hunters (Brotherband Series, 3)
- Flanagan, John. The Invaders (Brotherband Series, 2)
- Grabenstein, J.J. Shine!
- Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Fetch-22
- Savage, J. Scott. Far World: Land Keep (Book 2)
Picture Books
- Berry, Julie. Long Ago on a Silent Night (Illustrations by Annie Won)
- Everin, Gretchen M. Kugel for Hanukkah? (Illustrated by Rebecca Ashdown)
- Messier, Mireille and Gabrielle Grimard. Nutcracker Night
- Patterson, Katherine. The Night of His Birth (Illustrated by Lisa Aisato)
- Perkins, Mitali. Between Us and Abuela: A Family Story from the Border (Illustrated by Sara Palacios)
- Oldland, Nicholas. One Wild Christmas
- Stephens, Helen. How to Hide a Lion at Christmas
- Tavares, Matt. Dasher
- Martin, Louise. The Gingerbread Man (Illustrated by Gail Yerrill)
Video (DVD)
- Doctor Zhivago (Geraldine Chaplin, Omar Sharif)
- Down Home Christmas: 5 Movie Collection
- Emancipation Road (7 Part Series)
- Hamlet (A Kenneth Branagh Film)
- A League of Their Own (Tom Hanks)
- Mister Roberts (Henry Fonda)
- Someone Like You (Ashley Judd)
- Matlock, Season 2
- No Job for a Lady (Penelope Keith, Acorn Media)
- Roy Roger Classics Collection
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.