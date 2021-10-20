 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Alderson, Kaia. Sisters in Arms
  • Balson, Ronald H. Defending Britta Stein
  • Eldridege, Rori. The Ninja Betrayed
  • Haines, Carolyn. A Garland of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Hyde, Katherine Bolger. Fatality with Forster
  • Marillier, Juliet. A Song of Flight (Warrior Bards, #3)
  • Maxey, Deborah. The Endling
  • Maynard, Frances. The Seven Rules of Elvira Carr
  • McKinlay, Jenn. Wait For it
  • Michaels, Fern. 19 Yellow Moon Road
  • Twain, Mark. The Prince and the Pauper (Illustrated by Clarke Hutton) 

Mass Market Paperbacks 

  • Hollis, Lee. Murder at the PTA
  • Kelly, Diane. The Moonshine Shack Murder 

Non-Fiction 

  • Adams, Jarrett. Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, My Fight for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System
  • Baucham, Voddie T. Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe
  • Burford, Tom. Apples of North America: A Celebration of Exceptional Varieties
  • Davis, Patti. Floating in the Deep End: How Caregivers Can See Beyond Alzheimer’s
  • Harjo, Joy. Poet Warrior
  • Lowry, Erin. Broke Millennial Talks Money
  • Rosenstrach, Jenny. The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meet
  • Swindells, Philip and David Mason. The Complete Book of The Water Garden
  • Wood, Gordon S. Power and Liberty: Constitutionalism in the American Revolution 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Chainani, Soman. Quests for Glory (The School for Good and Evil. Bk. 4)
  • Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Troll (Graphic Novel) 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Culley, Betty. Down to Earth
  • Dragonology: The Complete Book of Dragons
  • Kuhlmann, Torben. Einstein: The Fantastic Journey of a Mouse Through Space and Time (donated by Tom Mooney in honor of Helen Ruth Skaggs)
  • Miller, Marilyn. Words that Built A Nation: A Young Person’s Collection of Historic American Documents
  • Murphy, Jim. Truce
  • Smith, Steven K. Mystery on Church Hill (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 2)
  • Smith, Steven K. Ghosts of Belle Isle (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 3)
  • Spinelli, Jerry. Dead Wednesday
  • Trumble, Kelly. Cat Mummies (Illustrated by Laszlo Kubinyi) 

Picture Book 

  • Brown, Kendra. Small but Mighty: Why Earth’s Tiny Creatures Matter
  • Costanza, Stephen. King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin (donated by Tom Mooney in honor of Helen Ruth Skaggs)
  • Eggers, Dave. Faraway Things (Illustrated by Kelly Murphy)
  • Graegin, Stephanie. Fern and Otto: A Story about Two Best Friends
  • Henkes, Kevin. A House
  • Tabor, Corey R. Mel Fell

Audio Books (CD) 

  • Montgomery, L.M. Anne of Green Gables (Focus on the Family Radio Theatre--Full cast production)
  • Mundy, Liza. Code Girls: The True Story of the American Women who Secretly Broke Codes in World War II (Read by Christine Lakin)

Video (DVD) 

  • 3 Family Classics (Against a Crooked Sky; The Missouri Traveler, and Long Road Home)
  • Peter Pan
