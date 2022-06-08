New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Armstrong, Kelley. The Deepest of Secrets
- Baldacci, David. Dream Town
- Ellicott, Jessica. Death in a Blackout
- Gillham, David R. Shadows of Berlin
- Harris, C. S. When Blood Lies
- Lyons, Jenn. The Ruin of Kings
- Paretsky, Sara. Overboard
- Parker, Robert B. Revenge Tour
- Patterson, James, & J. D. Barker. Death of the Black Widow
- Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Madison Square
- Trow, M. J. Four Thousand Days
- Winslow, Don. City on Fire
Non-Fiction
- Aryee, Patrick. 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter: Stories of the Natural World That Inspired Human Ingenuity
- Baudar, Pascal. The New Wildcrafted Cuisine: Exploring the Exotic Gastronomy of Local Terroir
- Rochester, Myrna Bell. Easy French Step-by-Step: Master High-Frequency Grammar for French Proficiency‑Fast!
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- McCrina, Amanda. The Silent
- Roux, Madeleine. The Book of Living Secrets
- Saka, Keisuke. Karakuri: How to Make Mechanical Paper Models That Move
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Chandler, Matt. Focus on Current Events: Cryptocurrency
- Phelan, Matt. The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck
- STEAM Kids in the Kitchen
- Thomas, Sonja. Sir Fig Newton and the Science of Persistence
- Wicks, Maris. Science Comics: Coral Reefs: Cities of the Ocean
Picture Books
- Ace, Lauren. The Girls
- Ashman, Linda. I Like This, You Like That
- Barnett, Mac. The Great Zapfino
- Behar, Ruth. Tia Fortuna’s New Home: A Jewish Cuban Journey
- Davies, Becky. How to Make a Book
- Evans, Rebecca. Alone Like Me
- Federman, Cassandra. This Is a Seahorse
- Fleming, Candace. The Tide Pool Waits
- Hale, Shannon. This Book Is Not for You
- King, Heidi Tyline. Saving American Beach: The Biography of African American Environmentalist MaVynee Betsch
- Kuo, Julia. Let’s Do Everything and Nothing
- Lang, Suzanne. Grumpy Monkey Up All Night
- LaRocca, Rajani. Where Three Oceans Meet
- McCullough, Joy. Harriet’s Ruffled Feathers: The Woman Who Saved Millions of Birds
- Meyers, Seth. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!
- Mosca, Julia Finley. The Girl Who Thought in Pictures: The Story of Dr. Temple Grandin
- Paquette, Ammi-Joan. All from a Walnut
- Partridge, Elizabeth. Parks for the People: How Frederick Law Olmsted Designed America
- Tompkins-Bigelow, Jamilah. Abdul’s Story
- Yamasaki, Katie. Dad Bakes
- Young, Beryl. Show Us Where You Live, Humpback
Audiobook
- Cain, Chelsea. One Kick
- Houck, Colleen. Tiger’s Quest
- Kerouac, Jack. The Haunted Life and Other Writings
- Levingston, Steven. Little Demon in the City of Light: A True Story of Murder and Mesmerism in Belle Epoque Paris
- Parmar, Priya. Vanessa and Her Sister
- Rivera, Mariano. The Closer
- Sverdrup-Thygeson, Anne. Buzz Sting Bite: Why We Need Insects