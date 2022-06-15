 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Non-Fiction 

  • Forbes, Steve, Nathan Lewis, & Elizabeth Ames. Inflation: What it is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It
  • History of the World Map by Map
  • Hood, Ann. Fly Girl
  • Liard, Sophie. The Folding Lady: Tools and Tricks for Making the Most of Your Space Room by Room
  • Sherman, Sean, & Beth Dooley. The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Harris, Karen. Life Skills for Teens
  • Wicks, Maris. Human Body Theatre 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Andrews, Ryan. This Was Our Pact
  • Brydon, Alli. Bugs: Little Kids First Nature Guide
  • Claybourne, Anna. Brain Games: Experiments
  • Dorion, Christiane. Built by Animals: Meet the Creatures Who Inspire Our Homes and Cities
  • Flood, Joe. Science Comics: Sharks: Nature’s Perfect Hunter
  • Hirsch, Andy. Science Comics: Rocks and Minerals: Geology from Caverns to the Cosmos
  • Kindall, Brian. Sparrow
  • Koch, Falynn. Maker Comics: Bake Like a Pro
  • My First French Word Book
  • Reyes, Riz. Grow: A Family Guide to Plants and How to Grow Them
  • Scott, Mairghread. Science Comics: Robots and Drones: Past, Present, and Future
  • Stamps, Caroline. Animal Teams: How Amazing Animals Work Together in the Wild
  • Tales of the Sea

Picture Books 

  • Blum, Ingo. Where’s My Little Crocodile? Oú Est Mon Petit Crocodile?
  • Farm Animals Nutztiere
  • Iwai, Melissa. Gigi and Ojiji
  • Sander, Sonia. LEGO City: 3,2,1 Liftoff!
  • Smith, Craig. The Dinky Donkey
  • Smith, Craig. The Grinny Granny Donkey
  • Smith, Craig. Wonky Donkey’s Big Surprise
  • Watt, Fiona. That’s Not My Pirate 

Large Print 

  • Bloom, Amy. In Love: A Memoir of Loss and Love
  • Gless, Sharon. Apparently There Were Complaints

Audiobook 

  • Earl, Esther. This Star Won’t Go Out
  • Grisham, John. The Whistler
  • Heller, Peter. The Dog Stars
  • Kidd, Sue Monk. The Invention of Wings
  • Lauer, Rosalind. A Simple Autumn
  • Mayberry, Jonathan. Ghost Road Blues
  • Mitchell, Judith Claire. A Reunion of Ghosts
  • Tyler, Anne. A Spool of Blue Thread
  • Yousafzai, Malala. I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban

Video (DVD) 

  • The Abominable Dr. Phibes & Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
  • Agatha Raisin: Series Four
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
  • Jesus of Nazareth: The Complete Miniseries
  • Moneyball
  • Napoleon Dynamite
  • The Sheepman
  • Triple Feature: Sci-Fi Classics
  • Tulsa
  • The Unmiracle
