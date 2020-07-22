New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bartlett, Lorraine and Gayle Leeson. A Murderous Misconception
- Butcher, Jim. Peace Talks (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Collins, David Paul. An Improbable Spy
- Dams, Jeanne, Death Comes to Durham: A Dorothy Martin Mystery
- Hunter, Kristi Ann. A Defense of Honor (Haven Manor, 1)
- Hunter, Kristi Ann. A Return of Devotion (Haven Manor, 2)
- Kade, Kel. Fate of the Fallen (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Peacock, Thomas D. The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story, Told by Wolves
- Salvatore, R.A. Passage of Dawn (Legends of Drizzt, 10)
- Storm, Buck. The Beautiful Ashes of Gomez Gomez
- Taylor, Patrick. An Irish Country Family
- Tsukiyama, Gail. The Color of Air
Large Print
- King, Stephen. If it Bleeds
- Sandford, John. Masked Prey
Non-Fiction
- Brown, John W. Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline: 200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph (Given in Memory of Judy Kegley)
- Le Guin, Ursula K. Steering the Craft: A 21st-Century Guide to Sailing the Sea of Story
- Lyman, Monty. The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across our Largest Organ
- McBride, Sam. Tolkien’s Cosmology. Divine Beings and Middle-earth
- Powley, Tammy. Jewelry Making: The Absolute Beginner’s Guide (Given in Memory of Judy Kegley)
- Steingold, Fred S. Legal Forms for Starting and Running a Small Business: 65 Essential Agreements, Contracts, Leases and Letters
- Tran, Phuc. Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit in
- Wasserman, Noam. The Founder’s Dilemmas: Anticipating and Avoiding the Pitfalls that Can Sink a Startup
J Fiction/Non-Fiction.
- Donwerth-Chikamatsu, Annie. Beyond Me
- Older, Daniel José. Dactyl Hill Squad
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Late Lunch with Llamas (Magic Tree House, 34)
- Patterson, James and Gabrielle Charbonnet. Hawk
- Selfors, Suzanne and Walker Ranson. Braver: A Wombat’s Tale
- Woods, Matilda. Otto Tattercoat and the Forest of Lost Things
Video (DVD)
- Ballykissangel, Series 1 and 2
- Cary Grant: The Vault Collection—Comedy (9 Classic Comedies)
- Doctor Who, Season 12
- George Gently, Series 1 and 2
- Longmire, Season 5
- The Way We Were (Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford)
- The Ruse (William S. Hart—Lost Silent Classics Collection)
- Think Like a Dog (Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Music (CD)
- Barry Manilow’s Greatest Hits
- Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 and 2
- Cross, Christopher
- Diana Ross, Making Spirits Bright
- Julie Andrews. Greatest Christmas Songs
- Michael Jordan to the Max
