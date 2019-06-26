If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atherton, Nancy. Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold
- Beck, Rita. Ottery Creek 1936: Life in the Foothills of the St. François Mountains
- Burroughs, Edgar Rice. John Carter of Mars: The First Five Novels
- Deaver, Jeffery. The Never Game.
- Goyer, Tricia. A Secret Courage
- Grady, James. Condor: The Short Takes
- Herman, Kathy. Not in Sight (Ozark Mountain Trilogy, 1)
- Herman, Kathy. A Treacherous Mix (Ozark Mountain Trilogy, 3)
- Hoang, Helen. The Bride Test
- Kinsey, T.E. The Burning Issue of the Day: A Lady Hardcastle Mystery
- Twain, Mark. The Mysterious Stranger
Large Print
- Breslin, Kate. Far Side of the Sea
- Clinton , Lee. The Mexican (A Linford Western)
- Clipston, Amy. A Welcome at Our Door (An Amish Homestead Novel)
- Cole, Matt. Shadow Peak (A Linford Western)
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. On a Summer Tide
- Flagg, Ethan. Send for the Bad Guy! (A Linford Western)
- Franklin, Darlene et al. The Coffee Club Mysteries: 6 Whodunits are Brewing in Small-town Kansas
- Gunn, Robin Jones. Becoming Us (Haven Makers Series, 1)
- Newton-John, Olivia. Don’t Stop Believin’
- Obioma, Chigozie. An Orchestra of Minorities
- Wenzke, Ali. The Art of Happy Moving
- Wright, Jaime Jo. The Curse of Misty Wayfair
Non-Fiction
- Behari, Jo and Alison Winfield-Chislett. Beginner’s Guide to DIY and Home Repair
- Engel, Beverly. I’m Saying No! — Standing Up Against Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, and Sexual Pressure
- Farmelo, Graham. The Universe Speaks in Numbers: How Modern Math Reveals Nature’s Deepest Secrets
- Friend, John M. and Bradley A. Thayer. How China Sees the World
- Heatter, Maida. Happiness is Baking
- Hyde, Lewis. The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World
- MacFarlane, Robert. Under Land: A Deep Time Journey
- Okrent, Daniel The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics and the Law that Kept two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants Out of America
- Steingold, Fred S. Legal Guide for Starting and Running a Small Business (NOLO)
- Walker, Kevin D. The Grand Food Bargain and the Mindless Drive for More
- Wineapple, Brenda. The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation
Young Adult Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Cooner, Donna. Screenshot
- Dahlstrom, S.J. The Green Colt (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 4)
- Kaufman, Amie and Jay Kristoff. Aurora Rising
- Maberry, Jonathan. Mars One
- Marsh, Sarah Glenn. Reign of the Fallen
- Merschel, Michael. Revenge of the Star Survivors
J Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Bertagna, Julie. Wildheart: The Daring Adventures of John Muir
- Draper, Sharon M. Blended
- Coudray, Philippe. Bigby Bear (Graphic Novel)
- Gidwitz, Adam and Joseph Bruchac. The Unicorn Rescue Society: Sasquatch and the Muckleshoot (Illustrated by Hatem Aly)
- Halbrook, K.D. Smoke and Mirrors
- Morris, J.E. Flubby is not a Good Pet!
- Llewellyn, Tom. The Bottle Imp of Bright House
- Sosna-Spear, Quinn. The Remarkable Inventions of Walter Mortinson
- Willems, Mo and Dan Santat. Harold and Hog Pretend for Real!
Video
- Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters (Alan Bates, Laurence Olivier and Joan Plowright)
- Chaplin (Robert Downey, Jr.)
- Garage Sale Mystery, Collection One (Hallmark)
- Like Mike 2 —Street Ball
- Moonshot
- Polycarp
