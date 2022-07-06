New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Armstrong, Kelley. A Rip Through Time
- Berry, Steve. The Omega Factor
- Birnbaum, Daniel. Dr. B.
- Brown, Graham. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector
- Burke, James Lee. Every Cloak Rolled in Blood
- Grisham, John. Sparring Partners
- Johansen, Iris. A Face to Die For
- Lauren, Christina. Something Wilder
- Miro, J. M. Ordinary Monsters
- Monaghan, Annabel. Nora Goes Off Script
- Pooley, Clare. Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting
- Quick, Amanda. When She Dreams
- Quirk, Matthew. Red Warning
- Rekulak, Jason. Hidden Pictures
- Thayer, Nancy. Summer Love
- Trigiani, Adriana. The Good Left Undone
- Williams, Beatriz, Lauren Willig, & Karen White. The Lost Summers of Newport
Non-Fiction
- Alexander, William. Ten Tomatoes That Changed the World
- Attar, Cynthia. The Mule Companion: A Guide to Understanding the Mule
- Brooks, Mel. All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
- Cox, Lynne. Tales of Al The Water Rescue Dog: The Making of a Super Athlete
- DePree, Hopwood. Downton Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle
- Gaydos, Ellyn. Pig Years
- Gedney, Jack. The Private Lives of Public Birds: Learning to Listen to the Birds Where We Live
- Gorey, Jon. Home Buying 101: From Mortgages and the MLS to Making the Offer and Moving In. Your Essential Guide to Buying Your First Home
- Hall, Alicia. Natural Kitchen Dyes
- Hegseth, Pete. Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Sophie. The Castle of Tangled Magic
- Bird, Daisy. Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia
- Castaldo, Nancy. The Farm That Feeds Us: A Year in the Life of an Organic Farm
- Duling, Kaitlyn. Travel to…Coolest Collections
- Grossman, Lev. The Golden Swift
- Myers, Maya. National Geographic Kids Little Kids First Big Book of Baby Animals
- Zoehfeld, Kathleen Weidner. National Geographic Kids Little Kids First Big Book of Science
Picture Books
- DePalma, Kate. The Bread Pet: A Sourdough Story
- Powers, Andie. I am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us
- Raffi. Baby Beluga
- Watt, Fiona. That’s Not My Unicorn…Its Mane Is Too Fluffy
Large Print
- Abbott, Bailee. A Brush with Murder
- Andrews, Brian, & Jeffrey Wilson. Dark Angel
- Cotton, Ralph. A Killing in Gold
- Hunter, Denise. Mulberry Hollow
- Johnstone, William W., & J. A. Johnstone. Last Stage to El Paso
- Kessler, Lauren. Free: Two Years, Six Lives, and the Long Journey Home
- Kingsbury, Karen. The Baxters
- McKinlay, Jenn. Killer Research
- Nelson, Megan Kate. Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America
- Perry, Anna. Three Debts Paid
- Quick, Amanda. When She Dreams
- Sandford, John. The Investigator
- Young, Tom. Red Burning Sky
Video (DVD)
- Blueprint for Murder & Man in the Attic
- Cannery Row
- Colonel March of Scotland Yard