If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Adams, Ellery. The Whispered Word: A Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel
- Beagle, Peter S. The Last Unicorn: The Lost Journey
- Cussler, Clive and Graham Brown. Sea of Greed
- Estleman, Loren D. Wild Justice: A Page Murdock Novel (Western)
- Faldbakken, Matias. The Waiter
- Fletcher, Jessica and Jon Land. Murder, She Wrote: Manuscript for Murder
- Fisher, Kerry. The Silent Wife
- Martin, George R.R. Fire and Blood
- Richardson, Lisa Karon. The Counterfeit Clue: A Nosy Parkers Mystery
- Setterfield, Diane. Once Upon a River
- Smibert, Angie. Bone’s Gift
- Steel, Danielle. Beauchamp Hall
- Ward, Jesmyn. Sing, Unburied, Sing
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Appelman, J. Reuben. The Kill Jar: Obsession, Descent, and a Hunt for Detroit’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
- Brackston, Paula. The Little Shop of Found Things
- Chandler, Frank. The Danville Stagecoach Robbery (Linford Western)
- Ellis, Mary. Hiding in Plain Sight
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. A High Sierra Christmas (Western)
- Lee, Justin. Talking Across the Divide: How to Communicate with People You Disagree with and Maybe Even Change the World
- Martin, L. J. Mohave Showdown: A Ned Cody Novel
- McKinlay, Jenn. Hitting the Books
- Shamsie, Kamila. Home Fire
- Smith, Adam. Death Came Calling (Linford Western)
- Thrasher, Travis. Indivisible
- Woodsmall, Cindy and Erin Woodsmall. The Christmas Remedy: An Amish Christmas Romance
Non-Fiction
- Brower, Kate Andersen. First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power
- Furedi, Frank. How Fear Works: Culture of Fear in the 21st Century
- Greenspan, Dorie. Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook
- Kowal-Connelly, Susanne. Parenting Through Puberty: Mood Swings, Acne, and Growing Pains.
- Montgomery, Sy. How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals (Illustrated by Rebecca Green)
- Norwich, John Julius. A History of France
- Sull, Michael. R. The Art of Cursive Penmanship: A Personal Handwriting Program for Adults
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cabot, Meg. Abandon
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Palace of Mirrors
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Found (The Missing: BK 1)
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Sent (The Missing: BK 2)
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Sabotaged (The Missing: BK 3)
- Hendrix, John. The Faithful Spy: A True Story—Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler
- Preus, Margi. Heart of a Samurai
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Curtis, Christopher Paul. The Mighty Miss Malone
- Fiedler, Lisa. Gabriel Gale’s Ages of Oz: A Dark Decent (Illustrated by Sebastian Giacobino)
- National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019
- Spinelli, Jerry. Love, Stargirl
Picture Books
- Brown, Ruth. CopyCat
- Harrison, Hannah E. Extraordinary Jane
- Lee, JiHyeon. Door
- Mackall, Dandi Daley. The Legend of St. Nicholas (Illustrated by Richard Cowdrey)
- Raven, Margot Theis. Mercedes and the Chocolate Pilot: A True Story of the Berlin Airlift and the Candy that Dropped from the Sky (Illustrated by Gijsbert van Frankenbuyzen)
- Vecchini, Silvia. Phone Call With A Fish (Illustrated by Sualzo)
DVD
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (BBC version)
- A Merry Ingalls Christmas (Little House on the Prairie)
- Penguins
- A Princess for Christmas
- Supergirl, Season 3
