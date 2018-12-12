Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Adams, Ellery. The Whispered Word: A Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel
  • Beagle, Peter S. The Last Unicorn: The Lost Journey
  • Cussler, Clive and Graham Brown. Sea of Greed
  • Estleman, Loren D. Wild Justice: A Page Murdock Novel (Western)
  • Faldbakken, Matias. The Waiter
  • Fletcher, Jessica and Jon Land. Murder, She Wrote: Manuscript for Murder
  • Fisher, Kerry. The Silent Wife
  • Martin, George R.R. Fire and Blood
  • Richardson, Lisa Karon. The Counterfeit Clue: A Nosy Parkers Mystery
  • Setterfield, Diane. Once Upon a River
  • Smibert, Angie. Bone’s Gift
  • Steel, Danielle. Beauchamp Hall
  • Ward, Jesmyn. Sing, Unburied, Sing

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Appelman, J. Reuben. The Kill Jar: Obsession, Descent, and a Hunt for Detroit’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
  • Brackston, Paula. The Little Shop of Found Things
  • Chandler, Frank. The Danville Stagecoach Robbery (Linford Western)
  • Ellis, Mary. Hiding in Plain Sight
  • Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. A High Sierra Christmas (Western)
  • Lee, Justin. Talking Across the Divide: How to Communicate with People You Disagree with and Maybe Even Change the World
  • Martin, L. J.  Mohave Showdown: A Ned Cody Novel
  • McKinlay, Jenn. Hitting the Books
  • Shamsie, Kamila. Home Fire
  • Smith, Adam. Death Came Calling (Linford Western)
  • Thrasher, Travis. Indivisible
  • Woodsmall, Cindy and Erin Woodsmall. The Christmas Remedy: An Amish Christmas Romance

Non-Fiction

  • Brower, Kate Andersen. First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power
  • Furedi, Frank. How Fear Works: Culture of Fear in the 21st Century
  • Greenspan, Dorie. Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook
  • Kowal-Connelly, Susanne. Parenting Through Puberty: Mood Swings, Acne, and Growing Pains.
  • Montgomery, Sy. How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals (Illustrated by Rebecca Green)
  • Norwich, John Julius. A History of France
  • Sull, Michael. R. The Art of Cursive Penmanship: A Personal Handwriting Program for Adults

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Cabot, Meg. Abandon
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Palace of Mirrors
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Found (The Missing: BK 1)
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Sent (The Missing: BK 2)
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. Sabotaged (The Missing: BK 3)
  • Hendrix, John. The Faithful Spy: A True Story—Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler
  • Preus, Margi. Heart of a Samurai

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Curtis, Christopher Paul. The Mighty Miss Malone
  • Fiedler, Lisa. Gabriel Gale’s Ages of Oz: A Dark Decent (Illustrated by Sebastian Giacobino)
  • National Geographic Kids Almanac 2019
  • Spinelli, Jerry. Love, Stargirl

Picture Books

  • Brown, Ruth. CopyCat
  • Harrison, Hannah E. Extraordinary Jane
  • Lee, JiHyeon. Door
  • Mackall, Dandi Daley. The Legend of St. Nicholas (Illustrated by Richard Cowdrey)
  • Raven, Margot Theis. Mercedes and the Chocolate Pilot: A True Story of the Berlin Airlift and the Candy that Dropped from the Sky  (Illustrated by Gijsbert van Frankenbuyzen)
  • Vecchini, Silvia. Phone Call With A Fish (Illustrated by Sualzo)

DVD

  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (BBC version)
  • A Merry Ingalls Christmas (Little House on the Prairie)
  • Penguins
  • A Princess for Christmas
  • Supergirl, Season 3

