New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Brown, Eric. Murder by Numbers
• Connealy, Mary. Braced for Love
• Downing, David. Wedding Station: A Prequel to the John Russell Novels
• Fisher, Suzanne Woods. The Moonlight School
• Harrod-Eagles, Cynthia. Cruel as the Grave: A Detective Inspector Slider Mystery
• Iggulden, Conn. The Gates of Athens
• Johnson, Joshua Phillip. The Forever Sea (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
• Koontz, Dean. The Other Emily
• Leon, Donna. Transient Desires: A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery
• Paterson, James and David Ellis. The Red Book
• Rose, M.J. The Last Tiara
• de Rosnay, Tatiana. Flowers of Darkness
• Ruchti, Cynthia. Facing the Dawn
Non-Fiction
• Adams, Noah. Far Appalachia: Following the New River North
• Bren, Paulina. The Barbizon: The Hotel that Set Women Free
• Kurlansky, Mark. The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing
• Loftis, Larry. The Princess Spy.: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones
• Metaxas, Eric. Fish Out of Water: A Search for the Meaning of Life (A Memoir)
• Moller, Dan. The Way of Bach: Three Years with the Man, the Music, and the Piano
• Nezhukumatathil, Aimee. World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments
• Rupp, Rebecca. Home Learning Year by Year: How to Design a Creative and Comprehensive Homeschool Curriculum
• Tharp, Twyla. Keep it Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life
• Yager, Jan. Help Yourself Now: A Practical Guide to Finding the Information and Assistance You Need
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Boulley, Angeline. Fire Keeper’s Daughter
• Grimm, Jacob and Wilhelm. Fairy Tales (Illustrated by Arthur Rackham)
• Novik, Naomi. Temeraire (Book 1)
• Novik, Naomi. Throne of Jade (Book 2)
• Yen, Jennifer. A Taste for Love
J Fiction / Non-Fiction
• Applegate, Katherine. Doggo and Pupper
• August, John. Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire
• Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
• Milford, Kate. The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book (A Greenglass House Story)
• Peirce, Lincoln. Big Nate Out Loud
• Sutherland, Tui T. Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift
Picture Books
• Adler, David A. The Ups and Downs of Gravity (Illustrated by Anna Raff
• de la Pena, Matt. Milo Imagines the World (Illustrated by Christian Robinson)
• de Rico, Ul. The Rainbow Goblins
• Sandri, Barbara and Francesco Giubbilin. Chickenology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia
• Stockdale, Susan. Bird Show
• Watkins, Rowboat. Mabel: A Mermaid Fable
• Weatherford, Carole Boston. Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom
(Illustrated by Michele Wood)
Wetzel, Joanne Stewart. Mermaid School Illustrated by Julianna Swaney)
• Yoon, Salina. Do Cows Meow? A Lift-the-Flap Book
Audio Books (CD)
• Myers, Walter Dean. The Cruisers: A Star is Born
• Nix, Garth. A Confusion of Princes (Read by Michael Goldstrom)
Video (DVD)
• Dances with Wolves (Kevin Costner – Blu-Ray)
• John Q (Denzel Washington)
• The Prodigy (animation)
• VeggieTales: Sumo of the Opera
• Tremors (Kevin Bacon)