New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Adams, Ellery. Ink and Shadows
• Duchovny, David. Truly Like Lightning
• Gohlke, Cathy. Night Bird Calling
• Gray, Shelley Shepherd. A Perfect Amish Romance
• Hart, John. The Unwilling
• Hurwitz, Gregg. Prodigal Son (an Orphan X novel)
• Johansen, Iris and Roy Johansen. Blink of an Eye
• Johns, Patricia. The Preacher’s Son
• Lecoat, Jenny. The Girl from the Channel Islands
• Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the Rectory
• Robb, J.D. Faithless in Death
• Sawyer, Kim Volgel. Unveiling the Past
• Truss, Lynne. The Man that Got Away: A Constable Twitten Mystery
• Warren, Susan May. The Price of Valor
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Chow, Jennifer. Mimi Lee Reads Between the Lines
• Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Firestick (Western)
• Smith, Chris Adam. Gunfight at the Nameless Village (Western)
Non-Fiction
• Dalfonzo, Gina. Dorothy and Jack: The Transforming Friendship of Dorothy L. Sayers and C.S. Lewis
• Davis, Wade. Magdalena, River of Dreams: A Story of Colombia
• French, David. Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore our Nation
• Gorton, Stephanie. Citizen Reporters: S.S. McClure, Ida Tarbell, and the Magazine that Rewrote America
• Hivert-Carthew, Annick. Cadillac and the Dawn of Detroit
• International Horseradish Festival: 25 years (Recipes)
• Liautaud, Susan. The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World
• Pitron, Guillaume. The Rare Metals Wars: The Dark Side of Clean Energy and Digital Technologies
• Stewart, Martha. Cupcakes
• Tharp, Twyla. The Creative Habit
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Andersen, Hans. Fairy Tales (Illustrated by Arthur Rackham)
• Gutman, Dan and Jim Paillot. Mr. Corbet is in Orbit!
• Jobling, Curtis. Shadow of the Hawk (Wereworld, 3)
• Norwood, Arlisha. Black Heroes: 51 Inspiring People from Ancient Africa to Modern-Day U.S.A.
• Riordan, Rick. The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo, Bk. 3)
Picture Books
• Cortez, Rio. The ABCs of Black History (Illustrated by Lauren Semmer)
• Lendler, Ian. The Fabled Life of Aesop (Illustrated by Pamela Zagarenski)
• Moore, Clement C. The Night Before Christmas (Illustrated by Loren Long)
• Pinkney, Jerry. The Little Mermaid
• Weisner, David. Robobaby
Video (DVDs)
• The Beatles: Yellow Submarine
• Golden Girls, Season 3
• Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
• Signed Sealed Delivered: Truth Be Told
Audio (CDs)
• Beethoven, Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) and No. 6 (Pastoral)
• Duets (including Huey Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Babyface, Paul Giamatti, et al.)
• Loggins, Kenny. The Greatest Hits
• Manilow, Barry. Greatest Hits, Vol. 2
• McEntire, Reba. Greatest Hits, vol. 2
• Monteverdi, Magrigali Amorosi et al.
• Morrison, Van. Bang Masters
• Mozart, Don Giovanni (Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Claudio Abbado)
• Mozart, Serenade in C Minor, K. 388 and in E-flat Major, K. 375
• Sister Hazel, Somewhere More Familiar
• Underwood, Carrie. Inside Your Heaven/Independence Day
• Vivaldi, The Four Seasons