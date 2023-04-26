If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction Baldacci, David. Simply Lies

Barker, Joanna.

A Heart Worth Stealing

Beagle, Peter S.

The Way Home

Bowen, Rhys & Clare Broyles.

All That Is Hidden

Connolly, Rebecca.

Under the Cover of Mercy

Frazier, Charles.

The Trackers

Hannon, Irene.

Windswept Way

Kelly, Martha Hall.

The Golden Doves

Morton, Kate.

Homecoming

Mullen, Thomas.

Blind Spots

Nagendra, Harini.

Murder Under a Red Moon

Neubauer, Erica Ruth.

Intrigue in Istanbul

Palmer, Stuart.

The Puzzle of the Happy Hooligan

Raney, Brenna.

The Meister of Decimen City

Raybourne, Deanna.

A Sinister Revenge

Rosenfelt, David.

Good Dog, Bad Cop

Rubinstein, Mark.

Downfall

Sanderson, Brandon.

Trees of the Emerald Sea

Sandford, John.

Dark Angel

Scottoline, Lisa.

Loyalty

Sennett, Frank.

Shadow State

Shea, Susan C.

Murder Visits a French Village

Shelton, Paige.

Fateful Words

Sherwood, Kim.

Double or Nothing

Slocumb, Brendan.

Symphony of Secrets

Stabenow, Dana.

Not the Ones Dead

Stewart, Andrea.

The Bone Shard War

Utomi, Moses Ose.

The Lies of the Ajungo

Walls, Jeannette.

Hang the Moon

Walters, Natalie.

Blind Trust

Waters, Martha.

To Swoon and to Spar

Winslow, Don.

City of Dreams

Woodhouse, Kimberley.

26 Below

Non-Fiction Amelinckx, Andrew. Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief That Launched the Modern Communication Age

Egan, Timothy.

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them

Finlay, Victoria.

Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World

Gompertz, Will.

See What You’re Missing: New Ways of Looking at the World Through Art

Gorham, Christopher.

The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America

Hall, Benjamin.

Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home

Hamer, Marc.

Spring Rain: A Life Lived in Gardens

Hammack, Bill.

The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Invention

Hillhouse, Grady. Engineering in Plain Sight: An Illustrated Field Guide to the Constructed Environment

Hoja, Gulchehra.

A Stone Is Most Precious Where It Belongs: A Memoir of Uyghur Exile, Hope, and Survival

Zimmerman, James M.

The Peking Express: The Bandits Who Stole a Train, Stunned the West, and Broke the Republic of China

J Fiction/Non-Fiction Anderson, M. T. Elf Dog & Owl Head

Beil, Michael D. The Swallowtail Legacy: Betrayal by the Book

Hopkinson, Deborah.

Race Against Death

Nielsen, Jennifer A.

Iceberg

Pandian, Gigi.

The Raven Thief

Patterson, James & Chris Grabenstein.

Jacky Gets the Last Laugh

Picture Books Bolling, Valerie. Together We Ride

Gladstone, James.

A Star Explodes: The Story of Supernova 1054

Hegarty, Patricia.

ABCs of Kindness

Zuill, Andrea.

Gustav Is Missing: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery

Large Print Andrews, Brian & Jeff Wilson. Dark Fall

Clark, Mary Higgins & Alafair Burke.

Where Are the Children Now?