If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction Baldacci, David. Simply Lies
- Barker, Joanna.
A Heart Worth Stealing
- Beagle, Peter S.
The Way Home
- Bowen, Rhys & Clare Broyles.
All That Is Hidden
- Connolly, Rebecca.
Under the Cover of Mercy
- Frazier, Charles.
The Trackers
- Hannon, Irene.
Windswept Way
- Kelly, Martha Hall.
The Golden Doves
- Morton, Kate.
Homecoming
- Mullen, Thomas.
Blind Spots
- Nagendra, Harini.
Murder Under a Red Moon
- Neubauer, Erica Ruth.
Intrigue in Istanbul
- Palmer, Stuart.
The Puzzle of the Happy Hooligan
- Raney, Brenna.
The Meister of Decimen City
- Raybourne, Deanna.
A Sinister Revenge
- Rosenfelt, David.
Good Dog, Bad Cop
- Rubinstein, Mark.
Downfall
- Sanderson, Brandon.
Trees of the Emerald Sea
- Sandford, John.
Dark Angel
- Scottoline, Lisa.
Loyalty
- Sennett, Frank.
Shadow State
- Shea, Susan C.
Murder Visits a French Village
- Shelton, Paige.
Fateful Words
- Sherwood, Kim.
Double or Nothing
- Slocumb, Brendan.
Symphony of Secrets
- Stabenow, Dana.
Not the Ones Dead
- Stewart, Andrea.
The Bone Shard War
- Utomi, Moses Ose.
The Lies of the Ajungo
- Walls, Jeannette.
Hang the Moon
- Walters, Natalie.
Blind Trust
- Waters, Martha.
To Swoon and to Spar
- Winslow, Don.
City of Dreams
- Woodhouse, Kimberley.
26 Below
Non-Fiction Amelinckx, Andrew. Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief That Launched the Modern Communication Age
- Egan, Timothy.
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them
- Finlay, Victoria.
Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World
- Gompertz, Will.
See What You’re Missing: New Ways of Looking at the World Through Art
- Gorham, Christopher.
The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America
- Hall, Benjamin.
Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home
- Hamer, Marc.
Spring Rain: A Life Lived in Gardens
- Hammack, Bill.
The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Invention
Hillhouse, Grady. Engineering in Plain Sight: An Illustrated Field Guide to the Constructed Environment
- Hoja, Gulchehra.
A Stone Is Most Precious Where It Belongs: A Memoir of Uyghur Exile, Hope, and Survival
- Zimmerman, James M.
The Peking Express: The Bandits Who Stole a Train, Stunned the West, and Broke the Republic of China
J Fiction/Non-Fiction Anderson, M. T. Elf Dog & Owl Head
Beil, Michael D. The Swallowtail Legacy: Betrayal by the Book
- Hopkinson, Deborah.
Race Against Death
- Nielsen, Jennifer A.
Iceberg
- Pandian, Gigi.
The Raven Thief
- Patterson, James & Chris Grabenstein.
Jacky Gets the Last Laugh
Picture Books Bolling, Valerie. Together We Ride
- Gladstone, James.
A Star Explodes: The Story of Supernova 1054
- Hegarty, Patricia.
ABCs of Kindness
- Zuill, Andrea.
Gustav Is Missing: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery
Large Print Andrews, Brian & Jeff Wilson. Dark Fall
- Clark, Mary Higgins & Alafair Burke.
Where Are the Children Now?