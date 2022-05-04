 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Bulawayo, NoViolet. Glory
  • Copperman, E. J. Witness for the Persecution
  • Davis, Fiona. The Magnolia Palace
  • Egan, Jennifer. The Candy House
  • Finlay, Alex. The Night Shift
  • Gordon-Smith, Dolores. The Chapel in the Woods
  • Graham, Heather. Crimson Summer
  • Higuera, Donna Barba. The Last Cuentista
  • Hillerman, Anne. The Sacred Bridge
  • Mallery, Susan. The Summer Getaway
  • Mandel, Emily St. John. Sea of Tranquility
  • Neubauer, Erica Ruth. Danger on the Atlantic
  • Patterson, James, & Howard Roughan. Steal
  • Phillips, Rachael. A Midsummer Night’s Seam
  • Reich, Christopher. Once a Thief
  • Sandford, John. The Investigator [A Letty Davenport Novel]
  • Shelton, Paige. The Burning Pages
  • Steel, Danielle. High Stakes
  • Walters, Natalie. Initium 

Non-Fiction 

  • Best in Travel 2022
  • Deutsch, Jeff. In Praise of Good Bookstores
  • Ephron, Delia. Left on tenth: A Second Chance at Life
  • Gleeson, Erin. The Forest Feast Road Trip: Simple Vegetarian Recipes Inspired by My Travels through California
  • López-Alt, J. Kenji. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques
  • Pogue, David. How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos
  • Romer, Jennie. Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling
  • Scott-Clark, Cathy, & Adrian Levy. The Forever Prisoner: The Full and Searing Account of the CIA’s Most Controversial Covert Program

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bird, Laura Anne. Crossing the Pressure Line
  • Lasky, Kathryn. Tangled in Time: The Burning Queen
  • Soontornvat, Christina. The Last Mapmaker
  • Treasury of Animals and Nature 

Picture Books 

  • Brown-Wood, JaNay. Miguel’s Community Garden
  • Florian, Douglas. Zoobilations
  • Hartman, Brooke. Lotte’s Magical Paper Puppets: The Woman Behind the First Animated Feature Film
  • Henrietta. A Country Mouse in the Town House: A Hide-and-Seek Fable
  • I’m a Potty Superhero: Get Ready for Big Girl Pants & Get Ready for Big Boy Pants
  • Jandu, Allison. Let’s Go to the Potty: A Potty Training Book for Toddlers
  • Rockliff, Mara. Mesmerized: How Ben Franklin Solved a Mystery that Baffled All of France
  • Singer, Marilyn. Dog Says, Cat Says
  • VanDerwater, Amy Ludwig. If This Bird Had Pockets: A Poem in Your Pocket Day Celebration
  • Vo, Young. Gib-ber-ish 

Video (DVD) 

  • Copying Beethoven
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • Into the West
  • Ko-Jak The Complete Movie Collection
  • The Legend of the Three Trees
  • Monk Season Seven
  • Stargate SG-1 Season 9
  • Vanity Fair Volumes I & II 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Fadugba, Femi. The Upper World
  • McWilliams, Kelly. Mirror Girls
