New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Brooks, Mike. The Black Coast (The God-King Chronicles, Book 1—Fantasy)
• Cabot, Amanda. Dreams Rekindled (Mesquite Springs, Book 3)
• Chandler, Raymond. The Lady in the Lake
• Coben, Harlan. Win
• Davidian, Arlen. Tales from the Hills and Hollers
• Duffy, Kimberly. A Tapestry of Light
• Evanovich, Janet with Steve Hamilton. The Bounty
• Hunt, Laird. Zorrie
• Layle, Shaen and Nancy Mehl. A Slowly Developing Story (Mysteries of Lancaster County)
• Patterson, James. The Palm Beach Murder
• Rayne, Sara. The Devil’s Harmony (A Phineas Fox Mystery)
• Schine, Cathereen. The Grammarians
• Trow, M.J. Last Nocturne
Large Print Westerns
• Compton, Ralph. Death Valley Drifter (The Gunfighter Series)
• Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. A Good Day for a Massacre (A Slash and Pecos Western)
• McNally, John. Revenge at Powder River
Non-Fiction
• Chaput, Charles J. Things Worth Dying For; Thoughts on a Life Worth Living
• Currell, David. Shadow Puppets and Shadow Play
• Dennis, Jerry. A Place on the Water: An Angler’s Reflections on Home
• Levine, Bruce. Thaddeus Stevens: Civil War Revolutionary, Fighter for Racial Justice
• Mortillaro, Nicole. 2021 Night Sky Almanac: A Month-by-Month Guide to North America’s Skies
• Nimura, Janice P. The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women—and Women to Medicine
• Ruiz, Alejandro. The Food of Oaxaca
• Smith, Alison. The Sewing Book: Tools, Fabric, How to Use Patterns, Projects for the Home and to Wear (new edition)
• Vazzana, Caroline. Making it in Manhattan: The Beginner’s Guide to Surviving and Thriving in the World of Fashion.
• Weston, Brandon. Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers and Healing
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Coulthard, Sally. Follow the Flock: How Sheep Shaped Human Civilization
• Cuino, Lucianna and Sergio Algozzino. The Incredible Nellie Bly: Journalist, Investigator, Feminist, and Philanthropist
• Darbon, Mel. Rosie Loves Jack
• Novik, Naomi. Black Powder War (Book 3)
• Novik, Naomi. Empire of Ivory (Book 4)
Picture Books
• Betancourt-Perez, Jessica and Karen Lynn Williams. A Thousand White Butterflies (Illustrated by Gina Maldonado)
• Bryant, Jen. Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball (Illustrated by Frank Morrison)
• Emberley, Barbara. Drummer Hoff (Illustrated by Ed Emberley)
• Long, Melinda. How I Became a Pirate (Illustrated by David Shannon)
• Munsch, Robert. The Paper Bag Princess (Illustrated by Michael Martchenko)
• Tentler-Krylov, Victoria. Building Zaha: The Story of Architect Zaha Hadid
• Thomas, Peggy. Lincoln Clears a Path: Abraham Lincoln’s Agricultural Legacy (Illustrated by Stacy Innerest; Donated in honor of Dr. Ralph S. Spitzmiller)
Video (DVD)
• Agatha Christie: Marple (3 volumes with Joan Hickson as Miss Marple)
• Astro Boy
• Behaving Badly, vol. 1 and 2 (Judi Dench)
• The Best of “Friends,” (5 episodes from season 1)
• High School Musical: The Concert (Disney)
• Howl’s Moving Castle (Hayao Miyazaki)
• Planet Earth: The Complete Series (BBC Video)
• Speed Racer
• 8 Family Fantasy/Adventure Movies (including The Secret Kingdom, The Journey, Merlin, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice)