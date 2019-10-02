{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Benn, Marlowe. Relative Fortunes
  • Brightwell, Emily. Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of the Angel
  • Brown, Rita Mae. Whiskers in the Dark
  • Butler, Samuel. The Way of All Flesh
  • Coates, Ta-Nehisi. The Water Dancer
  • Gaynor, Hazel. The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter
  • Hoffman, Alice. The World that We Knew
  • Mills, Kyle. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent— Mitch Rapp Novel
  • Pinsker, Sarah. A Song for a New Day
  • Prescott, Lara. The Secrets We Kept
  • Russo, Richard. Chances Are…
  • Woodson, Jacqueline. Red at the Bone

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Elliott, Lauren. Murder in the First Edition
  • Gabaldon, Diana. Dragon in Amber
  • Gabaldon, Diana. Voyager
  • Harris, Sherry. The Longest Yard Sale: A Sarah Winston Garage Sale Mystery
  • Miller, Linda Lael. Montana Creeds: Tyler

Large Print

  • Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Reading Room (A Book Retreat Mystery)
  • Brunstetter, Wanda E. et al. The Brides of the Big Valley
  • Turansky, Carrie. No Ocean too Wide
  • Woods, Stuart. Contraband

Non-Fiction

  • Boyle, Mark. The Moneyless Man: A Year of Freeconomic Living
  • Fradd, Matt. The Porn Myth
  • Fuller, Alexandra. Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight: An African Childhood (Memoir)
  • Grolleau, F. and J. Royer. Audubon— On the Wings of the World (a Graphic Novel)
  • Meeks, Marika. Incredibull Stella: How the Love a Pit Bull Rescued a Family
  • Reynolds, Bethany S. Magic Stack-n-Whack Quilts
  • Tebow, Tim. This is the Day
  • Weissenrieder, John. The Uke Book Illustrated: Design and Build the World’s Coolest Ukulele

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Calejo, Ryan. Charlie Hernández and The League of Shadows
  • Cribbs, Gia. The Disappearance of Sloan Sullivan
  • Greenwald, Tommy. Game Changer
  • Walker, Sally M. Deadly Aim: The Civil War Story of Michigan’s Anishinaabe Sharpshooters

Picture Books

  • Davies, Nicola. Surprising Sharks (Illustrated by James Croft)
  • Dean, James. Pete the Cat Checks Out the Library
  • Knudsen, Michelle. Library Lion (illustrated by Kevin Hawkes)
  • Lopshire, Robert. Put Me in the Zoo
  • McReynolds, Linda. Eight Days Gone (Illustrated by Ryan O’Rourke)
  • Reynolds, Aaron. Creepy Pair of Underwear (Illustrated by Peter Brown)
  • Sauer, Tammi and Michael Slack. Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever —or Snack Time?
  • Willems, Mo. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
  • Willems, Mo. The Pigeon Has to Go to School!

Video (DVD)

  • The Bletchley Circle: Cracking a Killer’s Code (PBS drama)
  • Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (2 volumes, PBS)
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Ghostbusters
  • Macbeth (PBS with Sir Patrick Stewart)
  • Midsomer Murders, Season 20
  • Mona Lisa Smile (Julia Roberts)
  • NASA: A Journey Through Space (a Documentary Series)
  • The Prince of Egypt (DreamWorks)
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Tron Legacy (Disney)

