If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Benn, Marlowe. Relative Fortunes
- Brightwell, Emily. Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of the Angel
- Brown, Rita Mae. Whiskers in the Dark
- Butler, Samuel. The Way of All Flesh
- Coates, Ta-Nehisi. The Water Dancer
- Gaynor, Hazel. The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter
- Hoffman, Alice. The World that We Knew
- Mills, Kyle. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent— Mitch Rapp Novel
- Pinsker, Sarah. A Song for a New Day
- Prescott, Lara. The Secrets We Kept
- Russo, Richard. Chances Are…
- Woodson, Jacqueline. Red at the Bone
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Elliott, Lauren. Murder in the First Edition
- Gabaldon, Diana. Dragon in Amber
- Gabaldon, Diana. Voyager
- Harris, Sherry. The Longest Yard Sale: A Sarah Winston Garage Sale Mystery
- Miller, Linda Lael. Montana Creeds: Tyler
Large Print
- Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Reading Room (A Book Retreat Mystery)
- Brunstetter, Wanda E. et al. The Brides of the Big Valley
- Turansky, Carrie. No Ocean too Wide
- Woods, Stuart. Contraband
Non-Fiction
- Boyle, Mark. The Moneyless Man: A Year of Freeconomic Living
- Fradd, Matt. The Porn Myth
- Fuller, Alexandra. Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight: An African Childhood (Memoir)
- Grolleau, F. and J. Royer. Audubon— On the Wings of the World (a Graphic Novel)
- Meeks, Marika. Incredibull Stella: How the Love a Pit Bull Rescued a Family
- Reynolds, Bethany S. Magic Stack-n-Whack Quilts
- Tebow, Tim. This is the Day
- Weissenrieder, John. The Uke Book Illustrated: Design and Build the World’s Coolest Ukulele
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Calejo, Ryan. Charlie Hernández and The League of Shadows
- Cribbs, Gia. The Disappearance of Sloan Sullivan
- Greenwald, Tommy. Game Changer
- Walker, Sally M. Deadly Aim: The Civil War Story of Michigan’s Anishinaabe Sharpshooters
Picture Books
- Davies, Nicola. Surprising Sharks (Illustrated by James Croft)
- Dean, James. Pete the Cat Checks Out the Library
- Knudsen, Michelle. Library Lion (illustrated by Kevin Hawkes)
- Lopshire, Robert. Put Me in the Zoo
- McReynolds, Linda. Eight Days Gone (Illustrated by Ryan O’Rourke)
- Reynolds, Aaron. Creepy Pair of Underwear (Illustrated by Peter Brown)
- Sauer, Tammi and Michael Slack. Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever —or Snack Time?
- Willems, Mo. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
- Willems, Mo. The Pigeon Has to Go to School!
Video (DVD)
- The Bletchley Circle: Cracking a Killer’s Code (PBS drama)
- Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (2 volumes, PBS)
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Ghostbusters
- Macbeth (PBS with Sir Patrick Stewart)
- Midsomer Murders, Season 20
- Mona Lisa Smile (Julia Roberts)
- NASA: A Journey Through Space (a Documentary Series)
- The Prince of Egypt (DreamWorks)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Tron Legacy (Disney)
