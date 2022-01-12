New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bartels, Erin. The Girl Who Could Breathe Under Water
- Breen, Susan. Maggie Dove
- Cabot, Amanda. Out of the Embers
- Cantore, Janice. Breach of Honor
- Chambers, Becky. The Galaxy, and the Ground Within
- Cutler, Judith. Legacy of Death
- Howard, Mark. Godfrey’s Crusade
- Johnstun, Kase. Let the Wild Grasses Grow
- Klassen, Julie. Shadows of Swanford Abbey
- Lackey, Mercedes. Boundaries
- Leigh, Melinda. Cross Her Heart
- Raman, Rv. A Will to Kill
- Raybon, Patricia. All That is Secret
- Seeley, Mabel. The Chuckling Fingers
- Thomas, Jodi. Dinner on Primrose Hill
- Thomas, Jodi. Picnic in Someday Valley
- Thomas, Sarah Loudin. The Finder of Forgotten Things
Non-Fiction
- Atlas, Scott W. A Plague Upon Our House
- Fodor’s Best Road Trips in the USA
- Franklin, Aaron & Jordan Macay. Franklin Barbecue
- Hoke, Donna. Ultimate Trivia Volume 1
- Mortensen, Sherilyn. Quilting Through the Year
- Okrend, Larry. Handmade Woodworking Projects for the Kitchen
- Quave, Cassandra Leah. The Plant Hunter
- Struzik, Edward. Swamplands
- Tateno, Machiko. Japanese Pickled Vegetables
- Vincent, Susan J. Hair: An Illustrated History
- White, Richard Antoine. I’m Possible
- Wolf, Walter. The Right Rehab
- Yancy, Philip. Where the Light Fell
Picture Book
- Capetti, Antonella. How Beautiful
- George, Jean Craighead. Crowbar
- Hatch, Leanne. Unraveled
- Hopkinson, Deborah. The Story of a Story
- John, Jory. Cat Problems
- Kerbel, Deborah. Windy Days
- Lawler, Janet. Walrus Song
- Lightman, Alan & Olga Pastuchiv. Ada and the Galaxies
- Shea, Bob. Chez Bob
- White, Dianne. Winter Lullaby
Video (DVD)
- America the Beautiful
- The Fugitive
- Good Sam
- Gremlins
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 days
- Little Fockers
- Night at the Museum
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
- The Perfect Clue
- The Proposal
- Rango
- Ring the Bell
- Zootopia
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Dickerson, Melanie. The Fairest Beauty
- Gray, Ayana. Beasts of Prey
- Henley, Ariel. A Face for Picasso
- Jarrow, Gail. Ambushed
- LeZotte, Ann Clare. Set Me Free
- Meyer, Marissa. Gilded
- Ross, Rebecca. Dreams Lie Beneath
- Shusterman, Neal & Jarrod. Roxy
- Zentner, Jeff. In the Wild Light