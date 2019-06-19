If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Amis, Fedora. Have Your Ticket Punched by Frank James: A Victorian Whodunit
- Berry, Connie. A Dream of Death: A Kate Hamilton Mystery
- Cussler, Clive and Robin Burcell. The Oracle: A Sam and Remi Fargo Adventure
- Kane, Jessica Francis. Rules for Visiting
- Nichols, Lisa A. Vessel
- Page, Katherine Hall. The Body in the Wake: A Faith Fairchild Mystery
- Rendell, Ruth. No More Dying Then: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Rendell, Ruth. Murder Being Once Done: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Stephenson, Neal. Fall (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Verne, Jules. Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Walker, Martin. The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel
- Williams, Tad. Empire of Grass—Book Two of the Last King of Osten Ard (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Non-Fiction
- Ammeson, Jane Simon. Lincoln. Road Trip: The Back-Roads Guide to America’s Favorite President
- Atkinson, Rick. The British are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777 (Vol. 1 of the Revolution Trilogy)
- Bartels, Carolyn M. The Civil War in Missouri, Day by Day, 1861-1865 (Reference)
- Blumenfeld, Jeff. Travel with Purpose: A Field Guide to Voluntourism
- Cagan, Michele. Accounting 101: A Crash Course in Financial Reporting
- Diamond, Jared. Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis
- Eberhardt, Jennifer L. Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do
- Galvery, William. Basic Welding from Farm and Ranch
- Hero, Basil. The Mission of a Lifetime: Lessons from the Men who Went to the Moon
- Hodgson, Sarah. Puppies for Dummies
- Ludwick, Cameron M. and Blair Thomas Hess. Presidents, Battles and Must-See Civil War Destinations (My Old Kentucky Road Trip)
- May, Meredith. The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved by Bees
- Purvez, Akhtar. Managing Chronic Pain in an Age of Addiction
- Reichl, Ruth. Save Me the Plums—My Gourmet Memoir
- Wright, Gordon. Learning to Ride, Hunt, and Show
J Fiction/Non-Fiction (Summer Reading Program books)
- Beaty, Andrea. Ada Twist and the Perilous Pants
- Brown, Dan. Rocket to the Moon! (graphic novel)
- Grandin, Temple. Calling all Minds: How to Think and Create Like an Inventor
- Gratz, Alan. Ban this Book
- Giglio, Louie. Indescribable: 100 Devotions about God and Science (Illustrated by Nicola Anderson)
- Hughes, Catherine D. Little Kids First Big Book of Space (National Geographic Kids)
- Nichols, Michelle. Astronomy for Kids: 52 Family-Friendly Activities
- Woodcock, John. Star Wars Coding Projects—A Step-by-step Visual Guide to Coding Your Own Animations, Games, Simulations, and More
Picture Books (Summer Reading Program books)
- Ahmed, Roda. Mae Among the Stars (Illustrated by Stasia Burrinton)
- Barton, Byron. I Want to Be an Astronaut
- Duffield, Katy S. Aliens Get the Sniffles Too! (Illustrated by K.G. Campbell
- Dyckman, Ame. Boy + Bot (Illustrated by Dan Yaccarino)
- Morris, Richard T. Bear Came Along (Illustrated by LeUyen Pham)
- Paraskevans, Michael. Mr. Moon
- Pickney, Jerry. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star
- Ray, Mary Lynn and Marla Frazee. Stars
- Slade, Suzanne. A Computer Called Katherine (Illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison)
Video (DVD)
- Hidden Figures
- Hercules
- The Martian (Matt Damon)
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Transformers
- Zathura
