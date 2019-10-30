If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem and Anna Waterhouse. Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage
- Barr, Nevada. What Rose Forgot
- Bartels, Erin. The Words Between Us
- Chiaverini, Jennifer. The Christmas Boutique: An Elm Creek Quilts Novel
- Childs, Laura. Mumbo Gumbo Murder
- Clipston, Amy. A Simple Prayer
- Gundar-Goshen, Ayelet. The Liar
- Hill, Edwin. The Missing Ones: A Hester Thursby Mystery
- Le Carré, John. Agent Running in the Field
- Lerner, Ben. The Topeka School
- Norton, Graham. A Keeper
- Parnell, Sean. All Out War
- Politano, Joanna Davidson. Finding Lady Enderly
- Sayers, Dorothy. Hangman’s Holiday
- Scott, Regina. A Distance Too Grand
- Sebastian, Tim. Fatal Ally
- Sobey, Glen. No Fences in Alaska
- Strout, Elizabeth. Olive, Again
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- DuRey, Will. Lakota Justice (Linford Westerns)
- Flagg, Ethan. Revenge Burns Deep (Linford Westerns)
- Harmel, Kristin. The Winemaker’s Wife
- Healey, Jane. The Beantown Girls
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. One More River to Cross
- McKinlay, Jen. Word to the Wise: A Library Lover’s Mystery
- Parnham, I.J. Marshall of the Barren Plains (Linford Westerns)
- Smucker, Shawn. Light from Distant Stars
- Wait, Lea. Thread on Arrival: A Mainely Needlepoint Mystery
Non-Fiction
- Bloom, Sarah. The Yellow House, a Memoir
- Kakary, Marty. The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix it
- Moore, Christopher J. In Other Words: Ann Illustrated Miscellany of the World’s Most Intriguing Words and Phrases
- Parks, Tim. Pen in Hand: Reading, Re-reading and other Mysteries
- Schlossberg, Tatiana. Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have
- Stafford, Gemma. Bigger Bolder Baking: A Fearless Approach to Baking Anytime, Anywhere
- Thomas, Dana. Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes
- Zeiger, Mimi. Tiny Houses
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Appleton, Victor. The Drone Pursuit (Tom Swift, Inventors’ Academy)
- Barklem, Jill. The Complete Brambly Hedge
- Cooper, Helen. The Hippo at the End of the Hall
- Flanagan, John The Icebound Land (Ranger’s Apprentice, 3)
- Flanagan, John The Battle for Skandia (Ranger’s Apprentice, 4)
- Flanagan, John The Sorcerer of the North (Ranger’s Apprentice, 5)
- Gibbs, Stuart. Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation
- MacBride, Roger Lea. New Dawn on Rocky Ridge
- Riordan, Rick. The Tyrant’s Tomb (The Trials of Apollo, Book 4)
- Smith, Alex T. How Winston Delivered Christmas
- Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society (1)
- Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey (2)
Picture Books
- Barrett, Hayley. What Miss Mitchell Saw (Illustrated by Diana Dudyka)
- Harnett, Katie. Monty and the Poodles
- Hobbie, Holly. Charming Opal (Toot and Puddle)
- Leung, Julie. Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist (Illustrated by Chris Sasaki)
Video (DVD)
- The Bletchley Circle, Season 2
- Five Card Stud (Dean Martin)
- Inspector Lewis, Series 8
- The Jeff Foxworthy Show (Complete Series)
- Ocean’s Twelve
- The Old Dark House (Boris Karloff and Melvyn Douglas)
- A Pilgrim’s Progress (John Rhys-Davies)
- The Sword in the Stone (Disney)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.