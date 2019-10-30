{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem and Anna Waterhouse. Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage
  • Barr, Nevada. What Rose Forgot
  • Bartels, Erin. The Words Between Us
  • Chiaverini, Jennifer. The Christmas Boutique: An Elm Creek Quilts Novel
  • Childs, Laura. Mumbo Gumbo Murder
  • Clipston, Amy. A Simple Prayer
  • Gundar-Goshen, Ayelet. The Liar
  • Hill, Edwin. The Missing Ones: A Hester Thursby Mystery
  • Le Carré, John. Agent Running in the Field
  • Lerner, Ben. The Topeka School
  • Norton, Graham. A Keeper
  • Parnell, Sean. All Out War
  • Politano, Joanna Davidson. Finding Lady Enderly
  • Sayers, Dorothy. Hangman’s Holiday
  • Scott, Regina. A Distance Too Grand
  • Sebastian, Tim. Fatal Ally
  • Sobey, Glen. No Fences in Alaska
  • Strout, Elizabeth. Olive, Again

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • DuRey, Will. Lakota Justice (Linford Westerns)
  • Flagg, Ethan. Revenge Burns Deep (Linford Westerns)
  • Harmel, Kristin. The Winemaker’s Wife
  • Healey, Jane. The Beantown Girls
  • Kirkpatrick, Jane. One More River to Cross
  • McKinlay, Jen. Word to the Wise: A Library Lover’s Mystery
  • Parnham, I.J. Marshall of the Barren Plains (Linford Westerns)
  • Smucker, Shawn. Light from Distant Stars
  • Wait, Lea. Thread on Arrival: A Mainely Needlepoint Mystery

Non-Fiction 

  • Bloom, Sarah. The Yellow House, a Memoir
  • Kakary, Marty. The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix it
  • Moore, Christopher J. In Other Words: Ann Illustrated Miscellany of the World’s Most Intriguing Words and Phrases
  • Parks, Tim. Pen in Hand: Reading, Re-reading and other Mysteries
  • Schlossberg, Tatiana. Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have
  • Stafford, Gemma. Bigger Bolder Baking: A Fearless Approach to Baking Anytime, Anywhere
  • Thomas, Dana. Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes
  • Zeiger, Mimi. Tiny Houses

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Appleton, Victor. The Drone Pursuit (Tom Swift, Inventors’ Academy)
  • Barklem, Jill. The Complete Brambly Hedge
  • Cooper, Helen. The Hippo at the End of the Hall
  • Flanagan, John The Icebound Land (Ranger’s Apprentice, 3)
  • Flanagan, John The Battle for Skandia (Ranger’s Apprentice, 4)
  • Flanagan, John The Sorcerer of the North (Ranger’s Apprentice, 5)
  • Gibbs, Stuart. Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation
  • MacBride, Roger Lea. New Dawn on Rocky Ridge
  • Riordan, Rick.  The Tyrant’s Tomb (The Trials of Apollo, Book 4)
  • Smith, Alex T. How Winston Delivered Christmas
  • Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society (1)
  • Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey (2)

Picture Books

  • Barrett, Hayley. What Miss Mitchell Saw (Illustrated by Diana Dudyka)
  • Harnett, Katie. Monty and the Poodles
  • Hobbie, Holly. Charming Opal (Toot and Puddle)
  • Leung, Julie. Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist (Illustrated by Chris Sasaki)

Video (DVD)

  • The Bletchley Circle, Season 2
  • Five Card Stud (Dean Martin)
  • Inspector Lewis, Series 8
  • The Jeff Foxworthy Show (Complete Series)
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • The Old Dark House (Boris Karloff and Melvyn Douglas)
  • A Pilgrim’s Progress (John Rhys-Davies)
  • The Sword in the Stone (Disney)

