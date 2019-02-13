If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Barron, Stephanie. That Churchill Woman
- Bradbury, Ray. Fahrenheit 451
- Correia, Larry. House of Assassins (Saga of the Forgotten Warrior)
- Hake, Cathy Marie and Kimberley Comeaux. The Lone Star Romance Collection
- Housewright, David. First, Kill the Lawyers: A Holland Taylor Mystery
- Kamal, Soniah. Unmarriageable: Pride and Prejudice in Pakistan
- Kellerman, Jonathan. The Wedding Guest
- Lescroart, John. The Rule of Law: A Dismas Hardy Novel
- Mulford, Carolyn. Show Me the Ashes
- Price, Angharad. The Life of Rebecca Jones
- Ripley, Mike. Mr. Campion’s War
- Robb, J.D. Connections in Death
- Turano, Jen. Playing the Part
- Warren, Susan May. Rescue Me (Montana Rescue)
- Witemeyer, Karen (et al.). Hearts Entwined (Story Collection)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brower, Kate Andersen. First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power
- Clark, Mindy Starns and Leslie Gould. The Amish Quilter
- Cole, Matt. Hell Paso (Western)
- Douglas, Jake. Run Masked (Western)
- Iftin, Abdi Nor. Call Me American
- Oaks, Ned. The Drygulch Trails (Western)
- Parnham, I.J. The Man who Tamed Lone Pine (Western)
- Rogers, Dale Mike. High Shoulders (Western)
Non-Fiction
- Friedman, Jack P. and J. Bruce Linderman. Barron’s Real Estate Licensing Exams: Salesperson, Broker, Appraiser (10th Edition)
- Cohen, Vicky and Ruth Fox. Tahini and Turmeric: 101 Middle Eastern Classics—Made Irresistibly Vegan
- Danforth, William. I Dare You!
- Gurdon, Meghan Cox. The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction
- Hardman, Robert. Queen of the World (A biography of Queen Elizabeth II)
- Malle, Bettina and Helge Schmickl. The Artisanal Vinegar Maker’s Handbook: Crafting Quality Vinegars—Fermenting, Distilling, Infusing
- Masters, Christopher. Bestiary: Animals in Art from the Ice Age to Our Age
- Meltzer, Brad. The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington
- Moffic, Rabbi Evan. First the Jews: Combating the World’s Longest-Running Hate Campaign
- Roman, John. The Art of Illustrated Maps: A Complete Guide to Creative Mapmaking’s History, Process and Inspiration
- Rutkow, Eric. The Longest Line on the Map: The United States, the Pan-American Highway, and the Quest to Link the Americas
- Smith, Myquillyn. Cozy Minimalist at Home: More Style, Less Stuff
- Williams-Sonoma: Essentials of Baking—Recipes and Techniques for Successful Home Baking
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Doyle, Catherine. The Storm Keeper’s Island
- Golden, Emily. Let’s Draw Bugs and Critters with Crayola
- Horvath, Polly. Very Rich
- Hudson, Wade (ed.). We Rise, We Resist, We Raise our Voices
- Smith, S. D. The Last Archer: A Green Ember Story
- Sonneborn, Liz. The Ancient Aztecs
- Taylor, Diane C. The Renaissance Artists (with History Projects for Kids)
Video (DVD)
- Busytown Mysteries (10 Episodes)
- Despicable Me 2
- Dr. Who, Season 5 (BBC with Matt Smith)
- Endeavour, Season 5 (PBS)
- Epic (Blu-Ray and DVD)
- Evan Almighty (Steve Carell)
- John Wayne in Blue Steel; Lawless Range and The Dawn Rider
- Merlin, Season 4
- A Squirrel’s Guide to Success (PBS Nature)
- Toy Story (Disney/Pixar)
- Toy Story 3 (Disney/Pixar)
