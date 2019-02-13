Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Barron, Stephanie. That Churchill Woman
  • Bradbury, Ray. Fahrenheit 451
  • Correia, Larry. House of Assassins (Saga of the Forgotten Warrior)
  • Hake, Cathy Marie and Kimberley Comeaux. The Lone Star Romance Collection
  • Housewright, David. First, Kill the Lawyers: A Holland Taylor Mystery
  • Kamal, Soniah. Unmarriageable: Pride and Prejudice in Pakistan
  • Kellerman, Jonathan. The Wedding Guest
  • Lescroart, John. The Rule of Law: A Dismas Hardy Novel
  • Mulford, Carolyn. Show Me the Ashes
  • Price, Angharad. The Life of Rebecca Jones
  • Ripley, Mike. Mr. Campion’s War
  • Robb, J.D. Connections in Death
  • Turano, Jen. Playing the Part
  • Warren, Susan May. Rescue Me (Montana Rescue)
  • Witemeyer, Karen (et al.). Hearts Entwined (Story Collection)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brower, Kate Andersen.  First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power
  • Clark, Mindy Starns and Leslie Gould. The Amish Quilter
  • Cole, Matt. Hell Paso (Western)
  • Douglas, Jake. Run Masked (Western)
  • Iftin, Abdi Nor. Call Me American
  • Oaks, Ned. The Drygulch Trails (Western)
  • Parnham, I.J. The Man who Tamed Lone Pine (Western)
  • Rogers, Dale Mike. High Shoulders (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Friedman, Jack P. and J. Bruce Linderman. Barron’s Real Estate Licensing Exams: Salesperson, Broker, Appraiser (10th Edition)
  • Cohen, Vicky and Ruth Fox. Tahini and Turmeric: 101 Middle Eastern Classics—Made Irresistibly Vegan
  • Danforth, William. I Dare You!
  • Gurdon, Meghan Cox. The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction
  • Hardman, Robert. Queen of the World (A biography of Queen Elizabeth II)
  • Malle, Bettina and Helge Schmickl. The Artisanal Vinegar Maker’s Handbook: Crafting Quality Vinegars—Fermenting, Distilling, Infusing
  • Masters, Christopher. Bestiary: Animals in Art from the Ice Age to Our Age
  • Meltzer, Brad. The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington
  • Moffic, Rabbi Evan. First the Jews: Combating the World’s Longest-Running Hate Campaign
  • Roman, John. The Art of Illustrated Maps:  A Complete Guide to Creative Mapmaking’s History, Process and Inspiration
  • Rutkow, Eric. The Longest Line on the Map: The United States, the Pan-American Highway, and the Quest to Link the Americas
  • Smith, Myquillyn. Cozy Minimalist at Home: More Style, Less Stuff
  • Williams-Sonoma: Essentials of Baking—Recipes and Techniques for Successful Home Baking

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Doyle, Catherine. The Storm Keeper’s Island
  • Golden, Emily. Let’s Draw Bugs and Critters with Crayola
  • Horvath, Polly. Very Rich
  • Hudson, Wade (ed.). We Rise, We Resist, We Raise our Voices
  • Smith, S. D. The Last Archer: A Green Ember Story
  • Sonneborn, Liz. The Ancient Aztecs
  • Taylor, Diane C. The Renaissance Artists (with History Projects for Kids)

Video (DVD)

  • Busytown Mysteries (10 Episodes)
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dr. Who, Season 5 (BBC with Matt Smith)
  • Endeavour, Season 5 (PBS)
  • Epic (Blu-Ray and DVD)
  • Evan Almighty (Steve Carell)
  • John Wayne in Blue Steel; Lawless Range and The Dawn Rider
  • Merlin, Season 4
  • A Squirrel’s Guide to Success (PBS Nature)
  • Toy Story (Disney/Pixar)
  • Toy Story 3 (Disney/Pixar)

