New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Alexander, Tasha. In the Shadow of Vesuvius
  • Beaton, M.C. Beating About the Bush
  • Blake, Heather. To Catch a Witch
  • Blevins, Win. So Wild a Dream
  • Brightwell, Emily. Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of the Angel
  • Byler, Linda. The More the Merrier
  • Chase, Julie. Cat Got Your Crown
  • Flower, Amanda. Verse and Vengeance: A Magical Bookshop Mystery
  • Gregory, Philippa. Order of Darkness
  • Johansen, Iris. Eight Days to Live
  • Page, Nora. Read on Arrival
  • Patterson, James and James O. Born. The River Murders
  • Rosenfelt, David. Bark of Night: An Andy Carpenter Mystery
  • Solomon, Burt. The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt
  • Steel, Danielle. Moral Compass
  • Taylor, Mildred D. All the Days Past, All the Days to Come

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Ashley, Jennifer. A Mackenzie Clan Christmas
  • Carter, Lisa. The Twin Bargain
  • Deaver, Jeffrey. Shallow Grave
  • Macomber, Debbie. Last One Home
  • Woods, Stuart. Dishonorable Intentions

Non-Fiction

  • Chang, Joanne. Pastry Love
  • Gladstar, Rosemary. Fire Cider! 101 Zesty Recipes for Health-Boosting Remedies Made with Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Grabar, Mary. Debunking Howard Zinn
  • LeVitus, Bob. MacOS Catalina for Dummies
  • Maddow, Rachel.  Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
  • Morris, Edmund. Edison
  • Murray, Douglas. The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity
  • Perry, Philippa. The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (Your Children Will be Glad that You Did)
  • White, Duncan. Cold Warriors: Writers Who Waged The Literary Cold War

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Flanagan, John.  Slaves of Socorro (Brotherband, 4)
  • Flanagan, John.  Scorpion Mountain (Brotherband, 5)
  • Hale, Shannon and LeUyen Pham. Best Friends (Graphic Novel)
  • Maggi, Nicole. Hidden Wonders: A Guide to the Planet’s Wildest, Weirdest Places
  • Messner, Kate. Insect Superpowers
  • Miles, Ellen. The Puppy Place: Sugar, Gummi and Lollipop
  • Nielsen, Jennifer A. Words on Fire
  • Tarshis, Lauren. I Survived: The San Francisco Earthquake, 1906
  • Tougias, Michael J. Into the Blizzard: Heroism at Sea During the Great Blizzard of 1978 (True Rescue Series)

Audio (CD)

  • Buzbee, Lewis. Blackboard: A Personal History of the Classroom (Read by Mike Chamberlain)
  • Higley, Tracy L. Isle of Shadows (Read by Tavia Gilbert)
  • Kirkpatrick, Jane. A Clearing in the Wild (Read by Kirsten Potter)
  • Peterson, Tracie. Taming the Wind (Read by Renee Raudman)
  • Todd, Terrie. Maggie’s War (Read by Branden Wright)

Video (DVD or Blu-ray)

  • Bewitched, Season 7 and 8
  • The Black Pirate (Douglas Fairbanks)
  • Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series
  • Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Strong Poison
  • Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Have His Carcase
  • Gilligan’s Island, Season 2
  • Murder She Wrote, Seasons 3 and 4
  • Oklahoma (Rogers and Hammerstein Musical)
  • Rosemary and Thyme, Series 2 (PBS)
  • Secrets of the Mountain
  • The Thief of Bagdad (Douglas Fairbanks, 1924)

