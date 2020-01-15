If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Alexander, Tasha. In the Shadow of Vesuvius
- Beaton, M.C. Beating About the Bush
- Blake, Heather. To Catch a Witch
- Blevins, Win. So Wild a Dream
- Brightwell, Emily. Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of the Angel
- Byler, Linda. The More the Merrier
- Chase, Julie. Cat Got Your Crown
- Flower, Amanda. Verse and Vengeance: A Magical Bookshop Mystery
- Gregory, Philippa. Order of Darkness
- Johansen, Iris. Eight Days to Live
- Page, Nora. Read on Arrival
- Patterson, James and James O. Born. The River Murders
- Rosenfelt, David. Bark of Night: An Andy Carpenter Mystery
- Solomon, Burt. The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt
- Steel, Danielle. Moral Compass
- Taylor, Mildred D. All the Days Past, All the Days to Come
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Ashley, Jennifer. A Mackenzie Clan Christmas
- Carter, Lisa. The Twin Bargain
- Deaver, Jeffrey. Shallow Grave
- Macomber, Debbie. Last One Home
- Woods, Stuart. Dishonorable Intentions
Non-Fiction
- Chang, Joanne. Pastry Love
- Gladstar, Rosemary. Fire Cider! 101 Zesty Recipes for Health-Boosting Remedies Made with Apple Cider Vinegar
- Grabar, Mary. Debunking Howard Zinn
- LeVitus, Bob. MacOS Catalina for Dummies
- Maddow, Rachel. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
- Morris, Edmund. Edison
- Murray, Douglas. The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity
- Perry, Philippa. The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (Your Children Will be Glad that You Did)
- White, Duncan. Cold Warriors: Writers Who Waged The Literary Cold War
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Flanagan, John. Slaves of Socorro (Brotherband, 4)
- Flanagan, John. Scorpion Mountain (Brotherband, 5)
- Hale, Shannon and LeUyen Pham. Best Friends (Graphic Novel)
- Maggi, Nicole. Hidden Wonders: A Guide to the Planet’s Wildest, Weirdest Places
- Messner, Kate. Insect Superpowers
- Miles, Ellen. The Puppy Place: Sugar, Gummi and Lollipop
- Nielsen, Jennifer A. Words on Fire
- Tarshis, Lauren. I Survived: The San Francisco Earthquake, 1906
- Tougias, Michael J. Into the Blizzard: Heroism at Sea During the Great Blizzard of 1978 (True Rescue Series)
Audio (CD)
- Buzbee, Lewis. Blackboard: A Personal History of the Classroom (Read by Mike Chamberlain)
- Higley, Tracy L. Isle of Shadows (Read by Tavia Gilbert)
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. A Clearing in the Wild (Read by Kirsten Potter)
- Peterson, Tracie. Taming the Wind (Read by Renee Raudman)
- Todd, Terrie. Maggie’s War (Read by Branden Wright)
Video (DVD or Blu-ray)
- Bewitched, Season 7 and 8
- The Black Pirate (Douglas Fairbanks)
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series
- Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Strong Poison
- Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Have His Carcase
- Gilligan’s Island, Season 2
- Murder She Wrote, Seasons 3 and 4
- Oklahoma (Rogers and Hammerstein Musical)
- Rosemary and Thyme, Series 2 (PBS)
- Secrets of the Mountain
- The Thief of Bagdad (Douglas Fairbanks, 1924)
