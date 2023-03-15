If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Beaton, M. C. Death of a Traitor
- Box, C. J. Storm Watch
- Calvi, Mary. If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love
- Chakraborty, Shannon. The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi
- Delany, Vicki. The Game Is a Footnote
- Lackey, Mercedes. Beyond
- Marquis, Krystal. The Davenports
- Myers, Tamar. Meat Thy Maker
- Patterson, James. 3 Days to Live
- Roth, Veronica. Arch-Conspirator
- Rowland, Laura Joh. River of Fallen Angels
- Rushdie, Salman. Victory City
- Scott, Kieran. Regrets Only
- Smith, Tom Rob. Cold People
Non-Fiction
- Bound, Mensun. The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance
- Kessler, Oren. Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict
- Miller, Sarah. Hanged! Mary Surratt & the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln
- Olson, Lynne. Empress of the Nile: The Daredevil Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt’s Ancient Temples from Destruction
- Pickford, Nigel. Samuel Pepys and the Strange Wrecking of the Gloucester: The Shipwreck That Shocked Restoration Britain
- Scharre, Paul. Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
- Schueman, Tom & Zainullah Zaki. Always Faithful: A Story of the War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul,, and the Unshakable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter
- Short, Philip. Putin
- Tschann, Judith. Romaine Wasn’t Built in a Day: The Delightful History of Food Language
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Daniels, Sarah. The Stranded
- Hardinge, Frances. Unraveller
- Preston, Natasha. The Island
- Woon, Yvonne. My Flawless Life
Picture Books
- Garland, Michael. We’re Not Weird: Structure and Function in the Animal Kingdom
- Gombač, Žiga. Adam and His Tuba
- Hokkanen, Mirka. Mossy and Tweed: Crazy for Coconuts
- Larson, Kirsten W. The Fire of Stars: The Life and Brilliance of the Woman Who Discovered What Stars Are Made Of
- Pinkney Barlow, Charnelle. Little Rosetta and the Talking Guitar: The Musical Story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Woman Who Invented Rock and Roll
- Swanson, Shari. Gertie the Darling Duck of WWII
Audiobook
- Gaines, Chip & Joanna. The Magnolia Story
- Lucado, Max. You’ll Get Through This
- Michaels, Fern. Eyes Only
- Michaels, Fern. Free Fall
- Moyes, Jojo. Before You
- Robb, J. D. Leverage in Death
- Roberts, Nora. Blood Brothers
- Steel, Danielle. Property of a Noblewoman
- Woods, Sherryl. Home in Carolina
- Woods, Sherryl. One Step Away
Video (DVD)
- Big Business
- Cover Girl
- Deathtrap
- The Devil and Daniel Webster
- Double Feature: The Poseidon Adventure; Blackbeard
- TV Guide Presents: Classic Detectives