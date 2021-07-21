 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Al-Khamis, Omaima. The Book Smuggler: A Novel
  • Bentley, Don. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired
  • Berry, Connie. The Art of Betrayal: A Kate Hamilton Mystery
  • Climpston, Amy et al. An Amish Christmas Wedding: Four Stories
  • Dunn, Sharon. Patchwork of Lies
  • Eicher, Jerry. Annie’s Search (Hearts of Amish Country)
  • Hammer, Alison. Little Pieces of Me
  • Higgins, Kristan. Pack Up the Moon
  • Joshi, Alka. The Secret Keeper of Jaipur
  • McMorris, Kristian. Sold on a Monday
  • Offutt, Chris. The Killing Hills
  • Pulley, Natasha. The Kingdoms
  • Silva, Daniel. The Cellist
  • Sleeman, Susan. Seconds to Live (Homeland Heroes, 1)
  • Steel, Danielle. Nine Lives

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Godin, M. Leona. There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness
  • Matthews, Stephen. The Day the Nazis Came: The True Story of a Childhood Journey to the Dark Heart of a German Prison Camp
  • Randisi, Robert J. Ralph Compton: Ride for Justice (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Ferguson, Niall. Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe
  • Nature’s Palette: A Color Reference System from the Natural World
  • O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America
  • Simard, Suzanne. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovery the Wisdom of the Forest
  • Travis, Randy with Ken Abraham. Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life
  • Waters, Alice. We are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto

YA Fiction/ Non-Fiction

  • Bowers, Sharon and David. Shop Class for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 83 Projects
  • Christie, Agatha. And Then There Were None
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl: The Graphic Novel (Adapted by Michael Moreci and Illustrated by Stephen Gilpin)
  • Jones, Diana Wynne. Castle in the Air
  • Mouse Guard: Legends of the Guard (Graphic Novel), vol. 2
  • Shakespeare, William.  King Lear— A graphic Novel Adaptation by Gareth Hinds
  • Vance, Chuck. Sneaking Out (Chased, Book 1)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Cameron, Josephine. A Dog-Friendly Town
  • Delaney, Rachelle. Alice Fleck’s Recipes for Disaster
  • Eagle, Judith. The Secret Starling (Illustrated by Jo Rioux)
  • Kubo, Tsugiko. My Neighbor Totoro
  • Liardet, Frances. We Must Be Brave
  • Mone, Gregory. Strange Nature: The Insect Portraits of Levon Biss
  • Song, Mika. Apple of my Pie (Graphic Novella)
  • Watt, Melanie. Scaredy Squirrel in a Nutshell (Graphic Novella)
  • West, Jacqueline. Long Lost
  • Where on Earth? Atlas (DK)

Picture Books

  • Iwai, Melissa. Dumplings for Lili
  • LaRochelle, David. How to Apologize (Illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka)
  • Montanari, Eva. What Does Little Crocodile Say?
  • Scheele, Kyle. A Pizza with Everything on it (Illustrated by Andy J. Pizza)

Video (DVD)

  • Madmen, Season 1
  • Mocking Jay, part 1 and part 2 (The Hunger Games)
  • Mr. Peabody and Sherman (DreamWorks)
