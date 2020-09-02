New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Burke, James Lee. A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robicheaux Novel
- Burnes, V.M. Paw and Order: A Dog Club Mystery
- Brown, Sandra. Thick as Thieves
- Cleeves, Ann. Cold Earth
- Flower, Amanda. Mums and Mayhem
- Freeman, Philip. Saint Brigid’s Bones: A Celtic Adventure
- Griffiths, Elly. The Lantern Men (A Ruth Galloway Mystery)
- Hearne, Kevin. Ink and Sigil (From the World of The Iron Druid Chronicles—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Kim, A.H. A Good Family
- Nicholls, David. Sweet Sorrow
- Pettrey, Dani. The Killing Tide (Coastal Guardians, 1)
- Steel, Danielle. Royal
- Underwood, Michael R. Annihilation (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Williams, Beatriz. Her Last Flight
Large Print
- Cass, Laurie. Gone with the Whiskers
- Camilleri, Andrea. The Safety Net
- Coulter, Catherine. Deadclock
Non-Fiction
- Cohen, Rachel. Austen Years: A Memoir in 5 Novels
- Fessler, Pam. Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Flight for Justice
- Henshall, Kenneth G. with Tetsuo Takagaki. Learning Japanese: Hiragana and Katakana
- Hill, David. The Vapors: A Southern Family, The New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capital of Vice
- Isitt, Tom. Riding in the Zone Rouge: The Tour of the Battlefields, 1919: Cycling’s Toughest-Ever Stage Race
- Ritchie, Stuart. Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence, and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth
- Smithsonian: The Dinosaur Book
- The Song of the Nibelungs: A Book that Inspired Tolkien
- Wallace, Chris with Mitch Weiss. Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World
Easy Readers
- Lehrhaupt, Adam. Chicken in Mittens (Illustrated by Shahar Kober)
- Lehrhaupt, Adam. Chicken in Space (Illustrated by Shahar Kober)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bowen, Fred. Gridiron: Stories From 100 Years of the National Football League (Illustrated by James E. Ransome)
- Bragg, Georgia. Caught! Nabbing History’s Most Wanted (illustrated by Kevin O’Malley)
- Durst, Sarah Beth. Catalyst
- Knight, Stew. Finn and Botts: Double Trouble at the Museum
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody, M.D.—The Doctor is in (#5)
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Declares Independence (#6)
- McKay, Hilary. The Time of Green Magic
- Osborne, Mary Pope and Natalie Pope Boyce. Dog Heroes (A Magic Treehouse Fact Tracker)
- Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment (Graphic Novel)
- Pizzoli, Greg. Baloney and Friends (Graphic Novel)
- Stilton, Geronimo. The Sewer Rat Stink (Graphic Novel)
Picture Books
- Dubuc, Marianne. Otto and Pio
- Guillain, Charlotte and Yuval Zommer. The Street Beneath My Feet
- Turk, Evan. A Thousand Glass Flowers: Marietta Baravier and the Invention of the Rosetta Bead
- Schwartz, Amy. 13 Stories about Harris
- Singh, Simram Jeet. Fauja Singh Keeps Going: The True Story of the Oldest Person to Ever to Run a Marathon
- Woodlvin, Bethan. Hansel and Gretel
Video (DVD)
- Ballykissangel, Series 4
- Beecham House (PBS Masterpiece Theater)
- Detectorists: Complete Collection
