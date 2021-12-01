New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Alexander, Ellie. The Cure for What Ales You
- Baldacci, David. Mercy (An Atlee Pine Thriller)
- Belli, Kate. Betrayal on the Bowery
- Connelly, Michael. The Dark Hours
- Ellis, Mary. A Marriage for Meghan
- Erdrich, Louis. The Sentence
- Evanovich, Janet. Game On (Tempting Twenty-Eight)
- Penrose, Andrea. Murder at the Royal Botanic Gardens
- Powner, Katie. A Flicker of Light
- Schott, Ben.Jeeves and the King of Clubs
- Tursten, Helene. An Elderly Lady Must Not be Crossed
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Afshar, Tessa. Jewel of the Nile
- Austin, Lynn. The Wish Book Christmas
- Berenson, Laurien. Pup Fiction
- Branigan, Cynthia A. The Last Diving Horse in America
- Camilleri, Andrea. Riccardino
- Deveraux, Jude. An Impossible Promise
- Johnstone, William & J.A. Johnstone. A Quiet Little Town
- Lowman, Meg. The Arbornaut
- Punke, Michael. Ridgeline
- Randisi, Robert J. Ralph Compton: Frontier Medicine
Mass Market Paperback
- Kelly, Diane. Getaway with Murder
- Kelly, Sofie. A Case of Cat and Mouse
- Wallace, Auralee. In the Company of Witches
- Weatherspoon, Rebekah. A Thorn in the Saddle
Non-Fiction
- Ahmari, Sohrab.The Unbroken Thread
- Al Weiwei. 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows
- Andrews, Robin George. Super Volcanoes
- Brands, H.W. Our First Civil War
- Drummond, Ree. The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy
- Every Stamp Tells a Story
- Jones, Dan. Powers and Thrones
- Marton, Kati. The Chancellor
- Weiner, Greg. Old Whigs
- Wellesley, Mary. The Gilded Page
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Farley, Terri. Moonrise (Phantom Stallion)
- Hunter, Erin. Fire in the Sky (Seekers)
- Hunter, Erin. The Quest Begins (Seekers)
- Hutchens, Paul. The Chicago Adventure (Sugar Creek Gang, 5)
- Hutchens, Paul. The Secret Hideout (Sugar Creek Gang, 6)
- Smith, Steven K. Escape from Monticello (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 8)
- Smith, Steven K. Pictures at the Protest (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 9)
- Taylor, Sydney. All-of-a-Kind Family Uptown
- Taylor, Sydney. Ella of All-of-a-Kind Family
Picture Book
- Maier, Paul L. The Very First Easter
- Patterson, Katherine. The Tale of the Mandarin Ducks (Illustrated by Leo and Diane Dillon)
Video (DVD)
- 4-Movie Laugh Pack
- The American Brew
- The Ape Man
- The Gateway Arch
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Silver Screen Romances