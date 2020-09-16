New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Allain, Suzanne. Mr. Malcolm’s List
- Bachman, Fredrik. Anxious People
- Bell, Ted. Dragon Fire: An Alex Hawke Novel
- Bova, Ben and Doug Beason. Space Station Down (Science Fiction)
- Cabot, Meg. No Offense
- Christie, Agatha. Body in the Library: A Miss Marple Mystery
- Cooney, Caroline B. Before She Was Helen
- Denton, Lauren K. The Summer House
- Eason, Lynette. Acceptable Risk (Danger Never Sleeps, 2)
- Gabhart, Ann H. An Appalachian Summer
- Hiaasen, Carl. Squeeze Me
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. Something Worth Doing: A Novel of an Early Suffragist
- Robb, J.D. Shadows in Death
- Smucker, Shawn. These Nameless Things
- Walsh, M.O. The Big Door Prize
- Ware, Ruth. One by One
- Yong, Jin. A Hero Born (Legends of the Condor Heroes, 1)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bainbridge, Colin. Long Rider (Linford Western)
- Fremont, Helen. The Escape Artist: A Memoir
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. Shot to Hell: A Perley Gates Western
- Trull, Diane with Meredith Wargo. Dawgs: A True Story of Lost Animals and the Kids Who Rescued them
Non-Fiction
- Abramsky, Sasha. Little Wonder: The Fabulous Story of Lottie Dod, The World’s First Female Sports Superstar
- Ali-Karamali, Sumbul. Demystifying Shariah: What it is, How it Works, and Why it’s Not Taking Over Our Country
- Beranbaum, Rose Levy. Rose’s Ice Cream Bliss
- Cooper, Arshay. A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All Black High School Rowing Team
- Frey, Sarah. The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life—and Saved an American Farm. (Given in Honor of Lee Gale Royer by the Tom Mooney Family)
- MacDonald, Helen. Vesper Flights
- Pluckrose, Helen and James Lindsay. Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity—and Why this Harms Everybody
- Shlaes, Amity. Great Society: A New History
- Steinberg, Avi. The Happily Ever After: A Memoir of an Unlikely Romance Novelist
Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Adewumi, Tanitoluwa with Craig Borlase. My Name is Tani…and I believe in Miracles
- Brown, Jeffrey. Once Upon a Space-Time (Graphic Novel)
- Dunn, Georgia. Take It Away, Tommy: A Breaking Cat News Adventure
- Kinney, Jeff. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventures
- Longert, Scott H. Cy Young: An American Baseball Hero: An American Baseball Hero
- Pomeroy, Sarah and Jeyaraney Kathirithamby. Maria Sibylla Merian: Artist, Scientist, Adventurer
- Yang, Kelly. Front Desk
Picture Books
- Bartoletti, Susan Campbell. The Flag Maker: A Story of the Star-Spangled Banner (Illustrated by Claire A. Nivola)
- Janisch, Heinz and Maja Kastelic. Hans Christian Andersen: The Journey of his Life
- Rylant, Cynthia and Arthur Howard. Motor Mouse Delivers
- Weatherford, Carole Boston. R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul (Illustrated by Frank Morrison)
- Winter, Jonah. Welcome to Bobville: City of Bobs
Video (DVD)
- Ballykissangel, Series 5 and 6
- The Black Prince
- The Great Escape
- My Daddy is in Heaven
