New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Bridgeman, Hallee. Honor’s Refuge
  • Cambridge, Colleen. A Trace of Poison
  • Cannell, Dorothy. Peril in the Parish
  • Connelly, Michael. Desert Star
  • Guillory, Jasmine. Royal Holiday
  • Jemisin, N. K. The World We Make
  • Khavari, Kate. A Botanist’s Guide to Parties and Poisons
  • Krueger, William Kent. Red Knife
  • Krueger, William Kent. Thunder Bay
  • Lansing, Kate. Killer Chardonnay
  • Litfin, Bryan. Caesar’s Lord
  • Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Fallout
  • Macomber, Debbie. The Christmas Spirit
  • McCarthy, Cormac. The Passenger
  • Picoult, Jodi & Jennifer Finney Boylan. Mad Money 

Non-Fiction 

  • Allen, Meghan. Handmade Clay Jewelry: A Beginner’s Guide to Cresting Stunning Polymer Earrings, Necklaces and More
  • Bogdanich, Walt & Michael Forsythe. When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm
  • Charney, Noah. The 12-Hour Art Expert: Everything You Need to Know About Art in a Dozen Masterpieces
  • The Chemistry Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
  • Clavreul, Denis. In the Footsteps of Audubon
  • Gaddy, Kristina R. Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History
  • Great Novels: The World’s Most Remarkable Fiction Explored and Explained
  • Greenberg, Andy. Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency
  • Grollemond, Larisa & Bryan C. Keene. The Fantasy of the Middle Ages: An Epic Journey through Imaginary Medieval Worlds
  • Kepner, Tyler. The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Kipling, Rudyard. Captains Courageous
  • Meyer, Marissa. Cursed 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Barone, Rebecca E. F. Unbreakable: The Spies Who Cracked the Nazis’ Secret Code
  • Bates, Janet Costa. Rica Baptista: Llamas, Iguanas, and my Very Best Friend
  • Messenger, Shannon. Keeper of the Lost Cities: Stellarlune
  • Probert, Tim. Lightfall: Shadow of the Bird
  • Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix [illustrated by Jim Kay]
  • Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone [illustrated by Jim Kay]
  • Skye, Obert. The Gateway
  • Skye, Obert. The Eyes of Want
  • Smith, S. D. Prince Lander & the Dragon War
  • Stewart, Melissa. Mega-Predators of the Past 

Large Print 

  • Freeman, Dianne. A Bride’s Guide to Marriage and Murder
  • Goddard, Elizabeth. Critical Alliance
  • Graves, Stephanie. A Valiant Deceit
  • Shatner, William. Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
  • Tsarfati, Amir & Steve Yohn. By Way of Deception

Audiobook 

  • Hegseth, Pete. Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation
  • Schott, Philipp. The Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten

Video (DVD) 

  • The Conspirator
  • Disappearances
  • Escape From Alaska
  • Pilates
  • Pilates Plus
  • Top Gun: Maverick
