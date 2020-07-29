New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abbott, Jeff. Never Ask Me
- Carlisle, Kate. The Grim Reader
- Challinor, C.S. Christmas is Murder
- Farrell, Richard. The Falling Woman
- Feist, Raymond E. King of Ashes (The Firemane Saga, Book 1)
- Feist, Raymond E. Queen of Storms (The Firemane Saga, Book 2)
- Lefteri, Christy. The Beekeeper of Aleppo
- McKinlay, Jenn. Paris is Always a Good Idea
- Thor, Brad. Near Dark
- Patterson, James and Chris Tebbetts. 1st Case
- Roberts, Nora. The Best Mistake
- Trinchieri Camilla. Murder in Chianti: A Tuscan Mystery
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Adler, Elizabeth. Now or Never
- Berenson, Lauren. Bite Club: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
- Buckley, Julia. Death of a Wandering Wolf
- Bush, Nancy. The Babysitter
- Salvatore, R.A. The Silent Blade (Legends of Drizzt, 11)
- Salvatore, R.A. The Spine of the World (Legends of Drizzt, 12)
- Salvatore, R.A. The Sea of Swords (Legends of Drizzt, 13)
Large Print Westerns
- Bedford, Paul. Death on the Bozeman
- Black, Will. Blood River
- Smith, Richard. A Dark Dawn in Texas
- Young, Walton. Days of Dust and Heat
Non-Fiction
- Frank, Thomas. The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism
- Georgescu, Irina. Carpathia: Food from the Heart of Romania
- Levesque, Emily. The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers
- McClay, Wilfred M. Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story (donated by the Tom Mooney Family in honor of Major Michael Stearley)
- Pessah, Jon. Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask
- Staubach, Suzanne. A Garden Miscellany: An Illustrated Guide to the Elements of the Garden
- Svensson, Patrik. The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creatures in the Natural World
- The Universe: A Travel Guide Created in Collaboration with NASA JPL (Lonely Planet)
- Watkins, Julia. Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low -Waste Home
Picture Books
- Dreis, Stella. Little Bear’s Treasures
- Keating, Jess and Katie Hickey. Ocean Speaks: How Marie Tharp Revealed the Ocean’s Biggest Secret
- Killen, Nicola. The Little Kitten
- Meisel, Paul. Anna and Samia: The True Story of Saving a Black Rhino
- Singh, Rina and Ellen Rooney. Grandmother School
- Thomas, Peggy. Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car (Illustrated by Edwin Fotheringham)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dernavich, Drew. Elvin Link, Please Report to the Principal’s Office
- Gray, Kristin L. The Amelia Six
- Ritter, William. The Unready Queen (The Oddmire, Book 2)
- Slater, Dashka. The Book of Fatal Errors
- Sutherland, Tui T. Moon Rising (Wings of Fire, Book 6)
Sutherland, Tui T. Winter Turning (Wings of Fire, Book 7)
Video (DVD)
- Ballykissangel, Series Three
- Cary Grant: The Vault Collection (Devil and the Deep, Blonde Venus, Hot Saturday, Madame Butterfly, The Woman Accused, The Eagle and the Hawk, Gambling Ship, Wings in the Dark, and The Last Outpost)
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Longmire, The Sixth and Final Season
- Onward (Disney Pixar)
