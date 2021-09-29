 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Allen, Nancy Campbell. The Matchmaker’s Lonely Heart
  • Benn, James R. Billy Boyle: A World War II Mystery
  • Butler, Samuel. The Way of All Flesh
  • Cantore, Janice. Visible Threat
  • Cleeves, Ann. The Heron’s Cry: A Detective Mathew Ven Novel
  • Hawkins, Paula. A Slow Fire Burning
  • Johnson, Craig. Daughter of the Morning Star (Longmire)
  • Jones, Carol Dean. Beneath Missouri Stars: A Quilting Cozy
  • Kellerman, Jonathan and Jesse. The Burning
  • Lee, Fonda. Jade War (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Miller, Cindy with Terence Brody. Aloha with Love
  • Moriarty, Liane. Apples Never Fall
  • Powers, Richard. Bewilderment
  • Ryan, Hank Philippi. Her Perfect Life
  • Whitehead, Colson. Harlem Shuffle

Large Print

  • Berenson, Laurien. Howloween Murder: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery

Non-Fiction

  • Bailey, Tracy Swinton. Forever Free: A True Story of Hope in the Fight for Child Literacy
  • Barfield, Thomas. Afghanistan: A Cultural and Political History
  • Hunter, Kaki and Donald Kiffmeyer. Earthbag Building: The Tools, Tricks and Techniques
  • Mancuso, Stefano. The Incredible Journey of Plants
  • Philbrick, Nathaniel. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy
  • Rooney, David. About Time: A History of Civilization in Twelve Clocks
  • Todd, Virgil L. Wild Honey from the Hills: Poems and Short Stories from the Ozarks
  • Veit, Quentin F. The Bumpy Road: Farm Life in the Great Depression
  • Witkowski, Deanna. Mary Lou Williams: Music for the Soul (Biography)
  • Woodward, Bob and Robert Costa. Peril

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Blas, Terry and Claudia Aguirre. Hotel Dare (Graphic Novel)
  • Shelley, Mary. Frankenstein (with a Guide to Reading and Reflecting by Karen Swallow Prior)
  • Stine, R. L. Fear Street Super Thriller: Secrets (includes The Lost Girl and Can You Keep a Secret)
  • Woodfine, Katherine. The Clockwork Sparrow (The Sinclair’s Mysteries)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Chainani, Soman. The School for Good and Evil, Bk. 1
  • Chainani, Soman. A World Without Princes (The School for Good and Evil. Bk 2)
  • Krull, Kathleen and Kathryn Hewitt. Livers of the Scientists: Experiments, Explosions (and What the Neighbors Thought)
  • Mark, Jan. The Museum Book: A Guide to Strange and Wonderful Collections (Illustrated by Richard Holland)
  • Nobel, Julia. The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane
  • Smith, Steven K. Summer of the Woods (The Virginia Mysteries, Bk 1)
  • Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Midnight Giant (Graphic Novel)
  • Winthrop, Elizabeth. The Castle in the Attic

Picture books

  • Coat, Janik. Rhymoceros (Board Book)
  • Donaldson, Julia and Axel Scheffler. Stick Man

Audio (CD)

  • James Herriot’s Treasury for Children

Video (DVD)

  • Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock ‘n’ Roll
  • Hammer Collection (The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll, Scream of Fear, and others)
  • Gunsmoke, Season 14, Vol. 1
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Home for the Holidays (Acorn)
  • Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf)
