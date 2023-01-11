 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Alexander, Ellie. Muffin but the Truth
  • Ashley, Jennifer. Death at the Crystal Palace
  • Ashley, Jennifer. The Secret of Bow Lane
  • Brett, Simon. Waste of a Life
  • Flower, Amanda. Honeymoons Can Be Hazardous
  • Grippano, James. Code 6
  • Khalid, Zain. Brother Alive
  • Krentz, Jayne Ann. Sleep No More
  • Oyebanji, Adam. Braking Day
  • Poston, Ashley. The Dead Romantics
  • Schober, Carmen. Pretty Little Pieces
  • Steel, Danielle. Without a Trace 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Albala, Ken. The Great Gelatin Revival: Savory Aspics, Jiggly Shots & Outrageous Desserts
  • Banz, Jennifer. Live Life Keto: 100 Simple Recipes to Live a Low-Carb Lifestyle and Lose the Weight for Good
  • Bhatt, Vishwesh. I Am from Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef
  • Bolles, Richard N. What Color Is Your Parachute? Your Guide to a Lifetime of Meaningful Work and Career Success
  • Dell’Anno, Giuseppe. Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes: Over 60 Classic Cakes, Desserts & Savoury Bakes
  • Hennessey, Matthew. Visible Hand: A Wealth of Notions on the Miracle of the Market
  • Kacouchia, Marie. Vegan Africa: Plant-Based Recipes from Ethiopia to Senegal
  • Kivirist, Lisa & John D. Ivanko. Homemade For Sale: How to Set Up and Market a Food Business from Your Home Kitchen
  • Massaad, Barbara Abdeni. Forever Beirut: Recipes & Stories from the Heart of Lebanon
  • Ó Tuama, Pádraig. Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World
  • Pereira, Yosely & Billy Ivey. A Sea Between Us: The True Story of a Man Who Risked Everything for Family and Freedom

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Jaigirdar, Adiba. A Million to One
  • Weisbeck, Daniel. Status Human 

Picture Books 

  • Campbell, Rod. Dear Santa: A Lift-the-Flap Book
  • Derby, Cindy. Blurp’s Book of Manners
  • Foster, Craig & Ross Frylinck. A Journey Under the Sea
  • Jeffers, Oliver. There’s a Ghost in this House
  • Kunhardt, Dorothy. Pat the Bunny
  • See, Touch, Feel: A First Sensory Book to Share With Your Baby 

Large Print 

  • Healey, Tony. Ralph Compton: The Guns of Wrath
  • Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. Sons of Thunder 

Audiobook 

  • Adventures in Odyssey: Lost & Found
  • Cooper, Inglath. That Month in Tuscany
  • The Countess of Carnarvon. The Earl and the Pharoh
  • The Greatest Baseball Stories Ever Told
  • Jackson, Lisa. Expecting To Die
  • Koontz, Dean. Dean Koontz Collection
  • Koontz, Dean. Hideaway
  • Macomber, Debbie. Cedar Cove Series
  • Macomber, Debbie. Christmas Collection
  • Macomber, Debbie. 311 Pelican Court 

Video (DVD) 

  • Avatar
  • Fixer Upper Mysteries
  • The Lord of the Rings
  • The Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries
  • Sesame Street: Elmo’s World: Flowers, Bananas & More
