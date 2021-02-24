New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Berenson, Alex. The Power Couple
• Charles, Janet Skeslien. The Paris Library
• Cooper, Helen. The Downstairs Neighbor
• Fellowes, Jessica. The Mitford Trial
• Gilbert, Victoria. A Deadly Edition
• Goudge, Elizabeth. The White Witch
• Greaney, Mark. Relentless: A Gray Man Novel
• Henry, Madeleine. The Love Proof
• Hood, Joshua. Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile
• Hunter, Denise. Carolina Breeze: A Bluebell Inn Romance
• Jance, J.A. Missing and Endangered
• Lush, Tara. Grounds for Murder
• Mackenzie, Sarah. Friends Like Us
• McKevett, G. A. Murder at Mabel’s Motel: A Granny Reid Mystery
• Meier, Leslie. Irish Parade Murder
• Patterson, James and James O. Born. The Russian
• Threadgill, Tom. Network of Deceit
• Steel, Danielle. Neighbors
• Woods, Stuart. Wild Card
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Compton, Ralph. Lost Banshee Mine: The Sundown Riders Series (Western)
• Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Murder
• Lowry, Jackson. Ralph Compton—Lost Banshee Mine (The Sundown Riders Series) (Western)
• Smarsh, Sarah. She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women who Lived her Songs
Mass Market Paperbacks
• Carlisle, Kate. Premeditated Mortar
• Jebber, Molly. Maryann’s Hope
• Novik, Naomi. Tongues of Serpents
Non-Fiction
• Bittman, Mark. Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal
• Catania, Kenneth. Great Adaptations: Star-Nosed Moles, Electric Eels and Other Tales of Evolution’s Mysteries Solved
• Fox, Robin Lane. The Invention of Medicine: From Homer to Hippocrates
• Goudeau, Jessica. After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America
• Hall, David D. The Puritans: A Transatlantic History
• Mueller, Carolyn. Forest Park: A Walk Through History
• Patterson, James with Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The Last Days of John Lennon
• Pitzer, Andrea. Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World
• Schmidt, James. Victory Rests with the Lord: God in the Vietnam War Walsh, Declan. The Nine Lives of Pakistan: Dispatches from a Precarious State
• Weller, Melissa and Carolynn Carreño. A Good Bake: The Art and Science of Making Perfect Pastries, Cakes, Cookies, Pies, and Breads at Home
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Berry, Julie. Wishes and Wellingtons
• Brooks, Gwendolyn. If You Were a Kid During the Civil Rights Movement (Illustrated by Kelly Kennedy)
• Feuti, Norm. Beak and Ally, Unlikely Friends
• Jobling, Curtis. Nest of Serpents (Wereworld, 4)
• Masefield, John. The Midnight Folk
• O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex vs. The Cute-pocalypse (Illustrated by Tim Miller)
• Riordan, Rick. The Tyrant’s Tomb (The Trials of Apollo, Bk. 4)
• Silly Jokes for Kids
Video (DVDs)
• 9 to 5 (Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton)
• Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder
• Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
• Signed Sealed Delivered: From Paris with Love