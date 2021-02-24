 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Berenson, Alex. The Power Couple

• Charles, Janet Skeslien. The Paris Library

• Cooper, Helen. The Downstairs Neighbor

• Fellowes, Jessica. The Mitford Trial

• Gilbert, Victoria. A Deadly Edition

• Goudge, Elizabeth. The White Witch

• Greaney, Mark. Relentless: A Gray Man Novel

• Henry, Madeleine. The Love Proof

• Hood, Joshua. Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile

• Hunter, Denise. Carolina Breeze: A Bluebell Inn Romance

• Jance, J.A. Missing and Endangered

• Lush, Tara. Grounds for Murder

• Mackenzie, Sarah. Friends Like Us

• McKevett, G. A. Murder at Mabel’s Motel: A Granny Reid Mystery

• Meier, Leslie. Irish Parade Murder

• Patterson, James and James O. Born. The Russian

• Threadgill, Tom. Network of Deceit

• Steel, Danielle. Neighbors

• Woods, Stuart. Wild Card

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Compton, Ralph. Lost Banshee Mine: The Sundown Riders Series (Western)

• Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Murder

• Lowry, Jackson. Ralph Compton—Lost Banshee Mine (The Sundown Riders Series) (Western)

• Smarsh, Sarah. She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women who Lived her Songs

Mass Market Paperbacks

• Carlisle, Kate. Premeditated Mortar

• Jebber, Molly. Maryann’s Hope

• Novik, Naomi. Tongues of Serpents

Non-Fiction

• Bittman, Mark. Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal

• Catania, Kenneth. Great Adaptations: Star-Nosed Moles, Electric Eels and Other Tales of Evolution’s Mysteries Solved

• Fox, Robin Lane. The Invention of Medicine: From Homer to Hippocrates

• Goudeau, Jessica. After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America

• Hall, David D. The Puritans: A Transatlantic History

• Mueller, Carolyn. Forest Park: A Walk Through History

• Patterson, James with Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The Last Days of John Lennon

• Pitzer, Andrea. Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World

• Schmidt, James. Victory Rests with the Lord: God in the Vietnam War Walsh, Declan. The Nine Lives of Pakistan: Dispatches from a Precarious State

• Weller, Melissa and Carolynn Carreño. A Good Bake: The Art and Science of Making Perfect Pastries, Cakes, Cookies, Pies, and Breads at Home

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Berry, Julie. Wishes and Wellingtons

• Brooks, Gwendolyn. If You Were a Kid During the Civil Rights Movement (Illustrated by Kelly Kennedy)

• Feuti, Norm. Beak and Ally, Unlikely Friends

• Jobling, Curtis. Nest of Serpents (Wereworld, 4)

• Masefield, John. The Midnight Folk

• O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex vs. The Cute-pocalypse (Illustrated by Tim Miller)

• Riordan, Rick. The Tyrant’s Tomb (The Trials of Apollo, Bk. 4)

• Silly Jokes for Kids

Video (DVDs)

• 9 to 5 (Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton)

• Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder

• Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps

• Signed Sealed Delivered: From Paris with Love

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…

+6
Snow Days
Democrat News

Snow Days

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…

Douglas Eugene Smith
Obituaries

Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …

Becky Shepard
Obituaries

Becky Shepard

Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News