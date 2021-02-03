New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Anderson, Susan. The Ballad of Hattie Taylor
• Bonidan, Cathy. The Lost Manuscript
• Cain, Jonathan. The Harbinger II—The Return
• Delany, Vickie. A Curious Incident: A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery
• Elgin, Suzette Haden. The Ozark Trilogy
• Goodkind, Terry. The Children of D’Hara (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
• Hunter, Denise. Autumn Skies
• Mosse, Kate. The City of Tears
• Novik, Naomi. Uprooted
• Truss, Lynne. Murder by Milk Bottle
Mass Market Paperbacks
• Dobbs, Leighann. A Whisker in the Dark: An Oyster Cove Guesthouse Mystery
• Flower Amanda. Matchmaking can be Murder
• Smith, Karen Rose. Murder with Oolong Tea
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Campbell, Colin. Meghan and Harry: The Real Story
• Gray, Steven. Stagecoach to Serenity (Western)
• McCormac, P. Quigley’s Way (Western)
• McKinlay, Jenn. One for the Books: A Library Lover’s Mystery
• Slaght, Jonathan C. Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl
Non-Fiction
• Brown, Bo. Foraging the Ozarks: Finding Identifying and Preparing Edible Wild Foods in the Ozarks
• Caesar, Ed. The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest
• Cooper, Steven and Matt Rowe (eds.). The Official Overstreet Indian Arrowheads Identification and Price Guide
• Fagan, Brian. Fishing: How the Sea Fed Civilization
• Greenberg, Mark and David Tait. Obama: The Historic Presidency of Barack Obama (Foreword by Ken Burns)
• Hess, Earl J. Storming Vicksburg: Grant, Pemberton, and the Battles of May 19-22, 1863
• Jantz, Ronald C. Living in the World: How Conservative Mennonites Preserved the Anabaptism of the Sixteenth Century
• Judd, Walter S. and Graham A. Judd. Flora of Middle-Earth: Plants of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Legendarium
• Kirksey, Eben. The Mutant Project: Inside the Global Race to Genetically Modify Humans
• Kitty, Alexandra. The Art of Kintsugi—Learning the Japanese Craft of Beautiful Repair
• Wood, Peter W. 1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Chadda, Sarwat. City of the Plague God (Rick Riordan Presents)
• Jobling, Curtis. Wereworld: Storm of Sharks
• Roman, Carole P. The Big Book of Silly Jokes for Kids
• Lang, Andrew. The Pink Fairy Book (Illustrated by Henry J. Ford
• Schrefer, Eliot. The Animal Rescue Agency: Case File—Little Claws (Illustrated by Daniel Duncan)
Audio Books (CD)
• Brody, Frances. A Medal for Murder: A Kate Shackleton Mystery (Read by Elizabeth Jasicki
• Chesney, Marion. Lady Lucy’s Loves (Read by Mia Chiaramonte)
• Rowe, Stephanie. If the Shoe Fits (Read by Stephanie Bush)