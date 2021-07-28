 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Austin, Lynn. Chasing Shadows
  • Bowen, Rhys. A Royal Pain
  • Burton, Jeffrey B. The Keepers: A Mace Reid K-9 Mystery
  • Bwynne, John. The Shadow of the Gods
  • Dylan, Rachel. Power Play (Capital Intrigue, 3)
  • Dylan, Rachel. Backlash (Capital Intrigue, 2)
  • Griffiths, Elly. The Night Hawks: A Ruth Galloway Mystery
  • Manansala, Mia P. Arsenic and Adobo
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Minor Adjustment Beauty Salon
  • Mehl, Nancy. Night Fall (The Quantico Files, 1)
  • Sleeman, Susan. Minutes to Die (Homeland Heroes, 2)
  • Sleeman, Susan. Hours to Kill (Homeland Heroes, 3)
  • Taylor, Sarah Stewart. A Distant Grave: A Maggie D’Arcy Mystery
  • Whitten, Hannah. For the Wolf
  • Witemeyer, Karen. The Heart’s Charge (Hanger’s Horsemen, 2)

Non-Fiction

  • Borchert, Scott. Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America
  • Hawley, Josh. The Tyranny of Big Tech
  • Letts, Elizabeth. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and their Last-Chance Journey Across America
  • Kanigel, Robert. Hearing Homer’s Song: The Brief Life and Big Idea of Milman Parry
  • Thompson, Letitia. Mrs. Bertimus: Stitched Textiles— Animals
  • Walker, Ray. The Ultimate St. Louis Cardinals Trivia Book
  • Wilkinson, Molly. French Pastry Made Simple: Foolproof Recipes for Eclairs, Tarts and Macarons and

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Baker, Samantha Dion. Draw Your World: How to Sketch and Paint Your Remarkable Life
  • Bowers, Sharon and David. Home Ec for Everyone: Practical Life Skills in 118 Projects
  • Gurney, James. Dinotopia: The World Beneath
  • Higuchi, Yumiko. Embroidered Animals: Wild and Wooly Creatures to Stitch and Sew
  • Jones, Diana Wynne. House of Many Ways
  • Young, Ethan. The Dragon Path (Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Clanton, Ben. Narwhal—Peanut Butter and Jelly (Graphic novella)
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl: The Arctic Incident
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl and the Opal Deception
  • Dorsey, Angela. Whinnies on the Wind (#1 in Series)
  • Moyer, Rich. Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter
  • Redmond, Shirley Raye. Brave Heroes and Bold Defenders (Illustrated by Katya Longhi)
  •  Sabol, Stephanie. Where Are the Constellations?
  • Spires, Ashley. Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite!
  • Where on Earth? Dinosaurs and other Prehistoric Life (Smithsonian)
