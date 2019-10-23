If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bunn, Davis. Unscripted
- Chbosky, Stephen. Imaginary Friend
- Eden, Sarah M. The Lady and the Highwayman
- Edwards, Martin. Gallows Court
- Emmett, S.C. The Throne of the Five Winds Fisher
- Grisham, John. The Guardians
- Hannabal, James R. The Gryphon Heist
- Hildebrand, Elin. What Happens in Paradise
- Hill, Joe. Full Throttle: Stories
- Kingsbury, Kate. A Merry Murder
- Miller, Serena. A Promise to Love
- Moyes, JoJo. The Giver of Stars
- Norton, Howard. The Ghost Clause
- Pogue, Randy G. Sling Shot: Circuit Rider (Missouri Author)
- Rendell, Ruth. The Vault: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Smith, Zadie. Grand Union: Stories
- Steel, Danielle. Child’s Play
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Alexander, Ellie. A Cup of Holiday Fear
- Balogh, Mary. Someone to Honor (A Westcott Novel)
- Gabaldon, Diana. The Outlander
- Gabaldon, Diana. Drums of Autumn
- Harris, Sherry. All Murders Final! (Garage Sale Mystery)
- McCauley, Terrence. Dark Territory: A Sheriff Aaron Mackey Western
- McKinlay, Jen. Due or Die (A Library Lover’s Mystery)
- Novak, Brenda. Finding Our Forever
- Perry, Marta. A Christmas Home
Non-Fiction
- Case, Molly. How to Treat People: A Nurse’s Notes
- Handmade Christmas (Taste of Home)
- Help Your Kids with Geography (DK)
- Horowitz, Alexandra. Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond
- Martin, Peter. The Dictionary Wars: The American Fight Over the English Language
- Rosen, R.D. Tough Luck: Sid Luckman, Murder, Inc., and the Rise of the Modern NFL
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Kadohata, Cynthia. A Place to Belong
- Taylor, Mildred D. The Land
- Tenmnant, Emma. Adele: Jane Eyre’s Hidden Story
- Westerfeld, Scott. Imposters
Board Books
- Szekeres, Cyndy. ABC
- Szekeres, Cyndy. Counting Book: 1 to 10
Picture Books
- Alexander, Kwame. How to Read a Book (Illustrated by Melissa Sweet)
- Arnosky, Jim. All About Owls
- Collard, Sneed B. Birds of Every Color
- Cordell, Matthew. Explorers
- Dougherty, Rachel. Secret Engineer: How Emily Roebling Built the Brooklyn Bridge
- Geisel, Theodor Seuss. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum (Illustrated by Andrew Joyner)
- McClintock, Barbara. Vroom!
- McDonald, Megan and Katherine Tillotson. When the Library Lights
- Meisel, Paul. See Me Play
- Raschka, Chris. The Magic Flute: The Classic Opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Wells, Rosemary. Max and Ruby and Twin Trouble
- Wheeler, Eliza. Home in the Woods
- Young, Judy. The Hidden Bestiary of Marvelous Mysterious and (maybe even) Magical Creatures (Illustrated by Laura. Francesca Filippucci)
Video
- Chernobyl—5-part HBO Mini-Series
- Justin Time: Far Away Friends (NBC Kids)
- Laurel and Hardy (8 Episodes)
- Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4
- Midsomer Murders, Series 6
- The Virginian, Season 1
- Walt Disney Short Films Collection (Blu-Ray and DVD)
