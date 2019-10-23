{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bunn, Davis. Unscripted
  • Chbosky, Stephen. Imaginary Friend
  • Eden, Sarah M. The Lady and the Highwayman
  • Edwards, Martin. Gallows Court
  • Emmett, S.C. The Throne of the Five Winds Fisher
  • Grisham, John. The Guardians
  • Hannabal, James R. The Gryphon Heist
  • Hildebrand, Elin. What Happens in Paradise
  • Hill, Joe. Full Throttle: Stories
  • Kingsbury, Kate. A Merry Murder
  • Miller, Serena. A Promise to Love
  • Moyes, JoJo. The Giver of Stars
  • Norton, Howard. The Ghost Clause
  • Pogue, Randy G. Sling Shot: Circuit Rider (Missouri Author)
  • Rendell, Ruth. The Vault: An Inspector Wexford Novel
  • Smith, Zadie. Grand Union: Stories
  • Steel, Danielle. Child’s Play

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Alexander, Ellie. A Cup of Holiday Fear
  • Balogh, Mary. Someone to Honor (A Westcott Novel)
  • Gabaldon, Diana. The Outlander
  • Gabaldon, Diana. Drums of Autumn
  • Harris, Sherry. All Murders Final! (Garage Sale Mystery)
  • McCauley, Terrence. Dark Territory: A Sheriff Aaron Mackey Western
  • McKinlay, Jen. Due or Die (A Library Lover’s Mystery)
  • Novak, Brenda. Finding Our Forever
  • Perry, Marta. A Christmas Home

Non-Fiction

  • Case, Molly. How to Treat People: A Nurse’s Notes
  • Handmade Christmas (Taste of Home)
  • Help Your Kids with Geography (DK)
  • Horowitz, Alexandra. Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond
  • Martin, Peter. The Dictionary Wars: The American Fight Over the English Language
  • Rosen, R.D. Tough Luck: Sid Luckman, Murder, Inc., and the Rise of the Modern NFL

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Kadohata, Cynthia. A Place to Belong
  • Taylor, Mildred D. The Land
  • Tenmnant, Emma. Adele: Jane Eyre’s Hidden Story
  • Westerfeld, Scott. Imposters

 

Board Books

  • Szekeres, Cyndy.  ABC
  • Szekeres, Cyndy.  Counting Book: 1 to 10

Picture Books

  • Alexander, Kwame. How to Read a Book (Illustrated by Melissa Sweet)
  • Arnosky, Jim. All About Owls
  • Collard, Sneed B. Birds of Every Color
  • Cordell, Matthew. Explorers
  • Dougherty, Rachel. Secret Engineer: How Emily Roebling Built the Brooklyn Bridge
  • Geisel, Theodor Seuss. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum (Illustrated by Andrew Joyner)
  • McClintock, Barbara. Vroom!
  • McDonald, Megan and Katherine Tillotson. When the Library Lights
  • Meisel, Paul. See Me Play
  • Raschka, Chris. The Magic Flute: The Classic Opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
  • Wells, Rosemary. Max and Ruby and Twin Trouble
  • Wheeler, Eliza. Home in the Woods
  • Young, Judy. The Hidden Bestiary of Marvelous Mysterious and (maybe even) Magical Creatures (Illustrated by Laura. Francesca Filippucci)

Video

  • Chernobyl—5-part HBO Mini-Series     
  • Justin Time: Far Away Friends (NBC Kids)
  • Laurel and Hardy (8 Episodes)
  • Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4
  • Midsomer Murders, Series 6
  • The Virginian, Season 1
  • Walt Disney Short Films Collection (Blu-Ray and DVD)

