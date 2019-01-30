If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Benford, Gregory. Rewrite: Loops in the Timescape (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Benedict, Marie. The Only Woman in the Room
- Carr, Robyn, The Best of Us
- Chokski, Roshani. The Gilded Wolves
- Clopton, Debra. Betting on Hope (Four of Hearts Ranch, 1)
- Clopton, Debra. Counting on a Cowboy (Four of Hearts Ranch, 2)
- Clopton, Debra. Kissed by a Cowboy (Four of Hearts Ranch, 3)
- Janes, Diane. The Poisoned Chalice Murder (A Black and Dod Historical Mystery)
- Mort, John. Down Along the Piney: Ozarks Stories
- Walker, Karen Thompson. The Dreamers
- Winters, Ben H. Golden State (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Large Print
- Andrews, Mesu. Isaiah’s Daughter: A Novel of Prophets and Kings
- Davis, Krista. Not a Creature Was Purring (A Paws and Claws Mystery)
- DeWitt, Abigail. News of Our oved Ones
- Kelly, Julia. The Light Over London
- Parker, Miriam. The Shortest Way Home
Non-Fiction
- Allen, David M. Coping with Critical, Demanding and Dysfunctional Parents: Powerful Strategies to Help Adult Children Maintain Boundaries and Stay Sane
- Asim, Jabari. We Can’t Breathe: On Black Lives, The Art of Survival
- Buron, Melissa (et al.). Truth and Beauty. The Pre-Raphaelites and the Old Masters
- Doyle, Martin. The Source: How Rivers Made American and America Remade its Rivers
- Gaudry, François-Régis (et al.) Let’s Eat—France!
- Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel, 2019
- Kluger, Jeffrey with Ruby Shamir. To the Moon! The True Story of the American Heroes on the Apollo. 8 Spaceship
- Nelson, Stephen L. QuickBooks 2019 for Dummies
- The Princeton Review: Cracking the SAT, 2019 edition
- Sexton, Jay. A Nation Forged by Crisis
- Sherman, Rhonda. The Worm Farmer’s Handbook: Mid to Large-Scale Vermicomposting for Farms, Businesses, Municipalities, Schools, and Institutions (Techniques and systems for processing food scraps, manure, yard debris, paper and more.)
- Vandermeer, Jeff. Wonderbook: The Illustrated Guide to Creating Imaginative Fiction
- Watts, Edward. In This Remote Country: French Colonial Culture in the Anglo-American Imagination, 1780-1860
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brock, Rose (ed.). Hope Nation: YA authors Share Personal Moments of Inspiration
- Dahlstrom, S.J. The Elk Hunt: The Adventure Begins (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 1)
- Dahlstrom, S.J. Texas Grit (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 2)
- Dahlstrom, S.J. Wilder and Sunny (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 3)
- Dahlstrom, S.J. The Green Colt (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 4)
- Paolini, Christopher. The Fork, The Witch, and the Worm (Tales from Alagaesia, vol. 1: Eragon)
- Riordan, Rick. Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Audio – CD
- Howard, Rosie. The Homecoming (Read by Emma Powell)
Video - DVD
- Flower Shop Mysteries Collection (Hallmark)
- Jurassic Park
- Kingdoms of the Sky: Himalaya, Rockies, Andes (PBS documentary)
- Longmire, Season 4
- The Shannara Chronicles, Season 2
- Tora! Tora! Tora!
