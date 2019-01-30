Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Benford, Gregory. Rewrite: Loops in the Timescape (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Benedict, Marie.  The Only Woman in the Room
  • Carr, Robyn, The Best of Us
  • Chokski, Roshani. The Gilded Wolves
  • Clopton, Debra. Betting on Hope (Four of Hearts Ranch, 1)
  • Clopton, Debra. Counting on a Cowboy (Four of Hearts Ranch, 2)
  • Clopton, Debra. Kissed by a Cowboy (Four of Hearts Ranch, 3)
  • Janes, Diane. The Poisoned Chalice Murder (A Black and Dod Historical Mystery)
  • Mort, John. Down Along the Piney: Ozarks Stories
  • Walker, Karen Thompson. The Dreamers
  • Winters, Ben H. Golden State (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print

  • Andrews, Mesu. Isaiah’s Daughter: A Novel of Prophets and Kings
  • Davis, Krista. Not a Creature Was Purring (A Paws and Claws Mystery)
  • DeWitt, Abigail. News of Our oved Ones
  • Kelly, Julia. The Light Over London
  • Parker, Miriam. The Shortest Way Home

Non-Fiction

  • Allen, David M. Coping with Critical, Demanding and Dysfunctional Parents:  Powerful Strategies to Help Adult Children Maintain Boundaries and Stay Sane
  • Asim, Jabari. We Can’t Breathe: On Black Lives, The Art of Survival
  • Buron, Melissa (et al.). Truth and Beauty. The Pre-Raphaelites and the Old Masters
  • Doyle, Martin. The Source: How Rivers Made American and America Remade its Rivers
  • Gaudry, François-Régis (et al.) Let’s Eat—France!
  • Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel, 2019
  • Kluger, Jeffrey with Ruby Shamir. To the Moon! The True Story of the American Heroes on the Apollo. 8 Spaceship
  • Nelson, Stephen L. QuickBooks 2019 for Dummies
  • The Princeton Review: Cracking the SAT, 2019 edition
  • Sexton, Jay. A Nation Forged by Crisis
  • Sherman, Rhonda. The Worm Farmer’s Handbook: Mid to Large-Scale Vermicomposting for Farms, Businesses, Municipalities, Schools, and Institutions (Techniques and systems for processing food scraps, manure, yard debris, paper and more.)
  • Vandermeer, Jeff. Wonderbook: The Illustrated Guide to Creating Imaginative Fiction
  • Watts, Edward. In This Remote Country: French Colonial Culture in the Anglo-American Imagination, 1780-1860

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brock, Rose (ed.). Hope Nation: YA authors Share Personal Moments of Inspiration
  • Dahlstrom, S.J. The Elk Hunt: The Adventure Begins (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 1)
  • Dahlstrom, S.J. Texas Grit (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 2)
  • Dahlstrom, S.J. Wilder and Sunny (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 3)
  • Dahlstrom, S.J. The Green Colt (The Adventures of Wilder Good, 4)
  • Paolini, Christopher. The Fork, The Witch, and the Worm (Tales from Alagaesia, vol. 1: Eragon)
  • Riordan, Rick. Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Audio – CD

  • Howard, Rosie. The Homecoming (Read by Emma Powell)

Video - DVD

  • Flower Shop Mysteries Collection (Hallmark)
  • Jurassic Park
  • Kingdoms of the Sky: Himalaya, Rockies, Andes (PBS documentary)
  • Longmire, Season 4
  • The Shannara Chronicles, Season 2
  • Tora! Tora! Tora!

