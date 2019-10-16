{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Beaton, M.C. Back in Society (The Poor Relation, 6)
  • Camden, Elizabeth. The Spice King (Hope and Glory, 1)
  • Carlson, Melody. Christmas in Winter Hill
  • Cotterill, Colin. The Second Biggest Nothing
  • Donoghue, Emma. Akin
  • Koepp, David. Cold Storage
  • Goldsborough, Robert. Murder in E Minor: A Nero Wolfe Mystery
  • Gross, Andrew. The Fifth Column
  • Hannon, Irene. Dark Ambitions
  • Isaacs, Susan. Takes One to Know One
  • Jordan, Robert. The Eye of the World (replacement, #1 of series)
  • Kirkpatrick, Jande. One More River to Cross
  • Macmillan, Gilly. The Nanny
  • Macomber, Debbie. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
  • Marrs, John. The Passengers
  • Patterson, James and Maxine Paetro. The 19th Christmas
  • Scott, Walter. Ivanhoe (Illustrated by Edward Wilson)
  • Valdes, Valerie. Chilling Effect

Large Print

  • Archer, Jeffrey. Cometh the Hour
  • Dekker, Ted. The Girl Behind the Red Rope
  • DuRey, Will. Along the Tonto Rim (a Linford Western)
  • Parks, Carrie Stuart. Fragments of Fear
  • Perry, Marta. How Secrets Die (House of Secrets)
  • Stewart, Amy. Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions (A Kopp Sisters Novel)
  • Wilson, Abigail. Midnight on the River Grey

Non-Fiction

  • Archer, Sarah. The Mid-Century Kitchen: America’s Favorite Room, From Workspace to Dreamscape, 1940s-1970s
  • Be More Japan: The Art of Japanese Living (DK Eyewitness)
  • Berens, Abra. Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables
  • Carnegie, Dale. How to Stop Worrying and Start Living
  • Foner, Eric. The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution
  • Graff, Garrett M. The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11
  • Howard, Brigit Strawbridge. Dancing with Bees: A Journey Back to Nature
  • Juniper, Tony. Rainforest: Dispatches from Earth’s Most Vital Frontlines
  • Munroe, Randall.  How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems
  • Winegard, Timothy C. The Mosquito: A Human History of our Deadliest Predator
  • Zickefoose, Julie. Saving Jemina: Life and Love with a Hard-Luck Jay

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Beatty, Robert. Serafina and the Seven Stars
  • Dicamillo, Kate. Beverly, Right Here
  • Flanagan, John The Ruins of Gorlan (Ranger’s Apprentice, 1)
  • Flanagan, John The Burning Bridge (Ranger’s Apprentice, 2)
  • Johnson, Hal. The Big Book of Monsters—The Creepiest Creatures from Classic Literature (Illustrated by Tim Sievert)
  • Lasky, Kathryn. The Quest of the Cubs (Bears of the Ice, 1)
  • Messenger, Shannon. Flashback (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 7)
  • Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Graphic Novel)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Christie, Agatha. Passenger to Frankfurt (Read by Hugh Fraser)
  • Quinn, Julia. The Other Miss Bridgerton (Read by Rosalyn Landor)
  • Weisberger, Lauren. Last Night at Chateau Marmont (Read by Merritt Wever)

Video (DVD)

  • Cinderella Man (Russell Crowe)
  • George Washington, The Man Who Wouldn’t Be King
  • Hell’s Highway: The True Story of Highway Safety Films
  • Inspector Lewis, Season 7
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • The Polio Crusade (PBS Home)
  • The San Francisco Story (Joel McCrea—a Western)
  • Sister Wendy—Complete Collection (Story of Painting, Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour, Sister Wendy’s Odyssey, and Sister Wendy’s Pains of Glass)
  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (50th Anniversary Edition)
  • Yesterday

