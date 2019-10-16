If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Beaton, M.C. Back in Society (The Poor Relation, 6)
- Camden, Elizabeth. The Spice King (Hope and Glory, 1)
- Carlson, Melody. Christmas in Winter Hill
- Cotterill, Colin. The Second Biggest Nothing
- Donoghue, Emma. Akin
- Koepp, David. Cold Storage
- Goldsborough, Robert. Murder in E Minor: A Nero Wolfe Mystery
- Gross, Andrew. The Fifth Column
- Hannon, Irene. Dark Ambitions
- Isaacs, Susan. Takes One to Know One
- Jordan, Robert. The Eye of the World (replacement, #1 of series)
- Kirkpatrick, Jande. One More River to Cross
- Macmillan, Gilly. The Nanny
- Macomber, Debbie. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
- Marrs, John. The Passengers
- Patterson, James and Maxine Paetro. The 19th Christmas
- Scott, Walter. Ivanhoe (Illustrated by Edward Wilson)
- Valdes, Valerie. Chilling Effect
Large Print
- Archer, Jeffrey. Cometh the Hour
- Dekker, Ted. The Girl Behind the Red Rope
- DuRey, Will. Along the Tonto Rim (a Linford Western)
- Parks, Carrie Stuart. Fragments of Fear
- Perry, Marta. How Secrets Die (House of Secrets)
- Stewart, Amy. Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions (A Kopp Sisters Novel)
- Wilson, Abigail. Midnight on the River Grey
Non-Fiction
- Archer, Sarah. The Mid-Century Kitchen: America’s Favorite Room, From Workspace to Dreamscape, 1940s-1970s
- Be More Japan: The Art of Japanese Living (DK Eyewitness)
- Berens, Abra. Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables
- Carnegie, Dale. How to Stop Worrying and Start Living
- Foner, Eric. The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution
- Graff, Garrett M. The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11
- Howard, Brigit Strawbridge. Dancing with Bees: A Journey Back to Nature
- Juniper, Tony. Rainforest: Dispatches from Earth’s Most Vital Frontlines
- Munroe, Randall. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems
- Winegard, Timothy C. The Mosquito: A Human History of our Deadliest Predator
- Zickefoose, Julie. Saving Jemina: Life and Love with a Hard-Luck Jay
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Beatty, Robert. Serafina and the Seven Stars
- Dicamillo, Kate. Beverly, Right Here
- Flanagan, John The Ruins of Gorlan (Ranger’s Apprentice, 1)
- Flanagan, John The Burning Bridge (Ranger’s Apprentice, 2)
- Johnson, Hal. The Big Book of Monsters—The Creepiest Creatures from Classic Literature (Illustrated by Tim Sievert)
- Lasky, Kathryn. The Quest of the Cubs (Bears of the Ice, 1)
- Messenger, Shannon. Flashback (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 7)
- Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls (Graphic Novel)
Audio Books (CD)
- Christie, Agatha. Passenger to Frankfurt (Read by Hugh Fraser)
- Quinn, Julia. The Other Miss Bridgerton (Read by Rosalyn Landor)
- Weisberger, Lauren. Last Night at Chateau Marmont (Read by Merritt Wever)
Video (DVD)
- Cinderella Man (Russell Crowe)
- George Washington, The Man Who Wouldn’t Be King
- Hell’s Highway: The True Story of Highway Safety Films
- Inspector Lewis, Season 7
- Ocean’s Eleven
- The Polio Crusade (PBS Home)
- The San Francisco Story (Joel McCrea—a Western)
- Sister Wendy—Complete Collection (Story of Painting, Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour, Sister Wendy’s Odyssey, and Sister Wendy’s Pains of Glass)
- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (50th Anniversary Edition)
- Yesterday
