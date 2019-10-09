{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Cabot, Meg. No Judgments
  • Chevalier, Tracy. A Single Thread
  • Coleman, Reed Farrel. Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill (A Jesse Stone Novel)
  • Cornwell, Patricia. Quantum: A Captain Chase Novel
  • Ghosh, Amitav. Gun Island
  • Mayor, Archer. Bomber’s Moon
  • Mengiste, Maaza. The Shadow King
  • Michaels, Fern. Spirit of the Season
  • Miller, Judith. A Perfect Silhouette
  • Patchett, Ann. The Dutch House
  • Slaughter, Karin. The Last Widow
  • Unger, Lisa. The Stranger Inside
  • Wall, Cara. The Dearly Beloved

Large Print

  • Brooks, Bill. The Young Desperados: An Ivory and Albert Novel
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Gossip and Murder
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. The Loyal One
  • Spillane, Micky and Max Allan Collins. Last Stage to Hell Junction (A Caleb York (Western)
  • Vogt, Beth. Moments We Forget
  • Webber, Heather. Midnight at the Blackbird Café
  • Wiseman, Beth. Listening to Love

Non-Fiction

  • Fisher, John C. and Carol Fisher. Food in the American Military: A History
  • Gladwell, Malcolm. Talking to Strangers
  • Lack, H. Walter (ed.). Alexander von Humboldt and the Botanical Exploration of the Americas
  • Macfarlane, Robert. Landmarks
  • Noah, Trevor. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood
  • Peterson, Bill with Mike Wallace. A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600
  • Rinaldi, Karen.  (It’s Great to) Suck at Something: The Unexpected Joy of Wiping Out and What it can Teach us about Patience, Resilience, and the Stuff that Really Matters
  • Taliaferro, John. Grinnell: America’s Environmental Pioneer and His Restless Drive to Save the West
  • Sherman, Anna. The Bells of Old Tokyo: Travels in Japanese Time
  • Ware, Chris. Rusty Brown (Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Cosmic Beyond
  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade
  • Fritz, Jean. Why Not, Lafayette?
  • Spires, Ashley. Binky Under Pressure
  • Sutherland, Tui T.   The Dark Secret (Wings of Fire, 4)
  • Sutherland, Tui T.   The Brightest Night (Wings of Fire, 5)
  • Twain, Mark. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Picture Books

  • Ammon, Richard. An Amish Year (Illustrated by Pamela Patrick)
  • Evans, Christine. Evelyn the Adventurous Entomologist: The True Story of a World-Traveling Bug Hunter (Illustrated by Yasmin Imamura)
  • Hale, Bruce. Clark the Shark Dares to Share (Illustrated by Guy Francis)
  • Medearis, Angela Shelf. Seven Spools of Thread a Kwanzaa Story (Illustrated by Daniel Minter)
  • Stewart, Sarah. This Book of Mine (Illustrated by David Small)
  • Thompson, Kay. Eloise in Moscow (Illustrated by Hilary Knight)
  • Young, Judy. The Hidden Bestiary of Marvelous, Mysterious and Magical Creatures (Illustrated by Laura Francesca Filippucci)
  • Zhang, Ange. A Song for China

Video (DVD)

  • 1984 (A Film by Michael Radford)
  • The Birdcage (Robin Williams and Gene Hackman)
  • D.W. Griffith: Father of Film (a 3-part Documentary)
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hulk
  • Kidsongs: We Love Trucks
  • King Kong (2017)
  • Laurel and Hardy (6 Episodes)
  • Left Behind
  • The Man with the Golden Arm (Frank Sinatra)

