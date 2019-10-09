If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Cabot, Meg. No Judgments
- Chevalier, Tracy. A Single Thread
- Coleman, Reed Farrel. Robert B. Parker’s The Bitterest Pill (A Jesse Stone Novel)
- Cornwell, Patricia. Quantum: A Captain Chase Novel
- Ghosh, Amitav. Gun Island
- Mayor, Archer. Bomber’s Moon
- Mengiste, Maaza. The Shadow King
- Michaels, Fern. Spirit of the Season
- Miller, Judith. A Perfect Silhouette
- Patchett, Ann. The Dutch House
- Slaughter, Karin. The Last Widow
- Unger, Lisa. The Stranger Inside
- Wall, Cara. The Dearly Beloved
Large Print
- Brooks, Bill. The Young Desperados: An Ivory and Albert Novel
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Gossip and Murder
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. The Loyal One
- Spillane, Micky and Max Allan Collins. Last Stage to Hell Junction (A Caleb York (Western)
- Vogt, Beth. Moments We Forget
- Webber, Heather. Midnight at the Blackbird Café
- Wiseman, Beth. Listening to Love
Non-Fiction
- Fisher, John C. and Carol Fisher. Food in the American Military: A History
- Gladwell, Malcolm. Talking to Strangers
- Lack, H. Walter (ed.). Alexander von Humboldt and the Botanical Exploration of the Americas
- Macfarlane, Robert. Landmarks
- Noah, Trevor. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood
- Peterson, Bill with Mike Wallace. A Miracle at Attu: The Rescue of CG-1600
- Rinaldi, Karen. (It’s Great to) Suck at Something: The Unexpected Joy of Wiping Out and What it can Teach us about Patience, Resilience, and the Stuff that Really Matters
- Taliaferro, John. Grinnell: America’s Environmental Pioneer and His Restless Drive to Save the West
- Sherman, Anna. The Bells of Old Tokyo: Travels in Japanese Time
- Ware, Chris. Rusty Brown (Graphic Novel)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Cosmic Beyond
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade
- Fritz, Jean. Why Not, Lafayette?
- Spires, Ashley. Binky Under Pressure
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Dark Secret (Wings of Fire, 4)
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Brightest Night (Wings of Fire, 5)
- Twain, Mark. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Picture Books
- Ammon, Richard. An Amish Year (Illustrated by Pamela Patrick)
- Evans, Christine. Evelyn the Adventurous Entomologist: The True Story of a World-Traveling Bug Hunter (Illustrated by Yasmin Imamura)
- Hale, Bruce. Clark the Shark Dares to Share (Illustrated by Guy Francis)
- Medearis, Angela Shelf. Seven Spools of Thread a Kwanzaa Story (Illustrated by Daniel Minter)
- Stewart, Sarah. This Book of Mine (Illustrated by David Small)
- Thompson, Kay. Eloise in Moscow (Illustrated by Hilary Knight)
- Young, Judy. The Hidden Bestiary of Marvelous, Mysterious and Magical Creatures (Illustrated by Laura Francesca Filippucci)
- Zhang, Ange. A Song for China
Video (DVD)
- 1984 (A Film by Michael Radford)
- The Birdcage (Robin Williams and Gene Hackman)
- D.W. Griffith: Father of Film (a 3-part Documentary)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hulk
- Kidsongs: We Love Trucks
- King Kong (2017)
- Laurel and Hardy (6 Episodes)
- Left Behind
- The Man with the Golden Arm (Frank Sinatra)
