 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in the Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby
  • Chan, Jessamine. The School for Good Mothers
  • Clark, Ashley. Paint and Nectar
  • Fellowes, Jessica. The Mitford Vanishing
  • Gardner, Lisa. One Step Too Far
  • George, Elizabeth. Something to Hide
  • Guterson, David. The Final Case
  • Juhea, Kim. Beasts of a Little Land
  • Mitchard, Jacquelyn. The Good Son
  • Rosett, Sara. Murder at Blackburn Hall
  • Steel, Danielle. Invisible
  • Tan, Sue Lynn. Daughter of the Moon Goddess
  • Woods, Stuart. Criminal Mischief 

Non-Fiction 

People are also reading…

  • Bernstein, Carl. Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom
  • Brooks, Michael. The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization
  • Clark, Bruce. Athens
  • Gorman, Amanda. Call Us What We Carry
  • Grey, Caylee. Get Messy Art
  • Grohl, Dave. The Storyteller
  • Hurston, Zora Neale. You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays
  • Jähner, Harald. Aftermath: Life in the Fallout of the Third Reich, 1945-1955
  • Kimball, Christopher. Milk Street: Vegetables
  • Malesic, Jonathan. The End of Burnout
  • Riley, Naomi Schaefer. No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts, and Racial Activists are Wrecking Young Lives
  • Sankar, Carol. No Explanation Required
  • Smith, Benjamin T. The Dope: The Real History of the Mexican Drug Trade
  • Snodgrass, Alex. The Comfortable Kitchen
  • Stanton, Rick. Aquanaut: The Inside Story of the Thai Cave Rescue
  • Tsu, Jing. Kingdom of Characters
  • White, Amanda E. Not Drinking Tonight 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Cordell, Matthew. Cornbread & Poppy
  • Paulsen, Gary. Northwind
  • Wojtas, Olga. Miss Blaine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar 

Picture Book 

  • Engle, Margarita. A Song of Frutas
  • Nainy, Mamta. A Sari for Ammi
  • Peterkin, Allan. Peacock and Sketch
  • Pinkney, Andrea Davis. Bright Brown Baby 

Video (DVD) 

  • The Egg and I & Francis the Talking Mule
  • A Hard Day’s Night
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Hang ‘Em High
  • Hardball
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • The Incredible Hulk
  • The Indescribable
  • Jonathan Creek
  • Mazes and Monsters
  • Mission to Mars
  • National Geographic Beyond the Movie: The Lord of the Rings, The Fellowship of the Ring
  • Open Season 2
  • The Rifleman
  • Rocky I-V
  • Stuck on You
  • Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
  • Zoom Academy for Superheroes 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Dickerson, Melanie. The Captive Maiden
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Valerie C. Honbeck, et al to Jennifer Lynn BaldwinQCD: Jenny L. Pinson to Timothy L. PinsonWD: Lord Homes, LLC to Brian Lee & wifeWD: …

William Harley Polete, Jr.

William Harley Polete, Jr.

William Harley Polete, Jr., 94, of Festus, Missouri, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born December 23, 1927, in Flat Rive…

Bridge closed on County Road 275

Bridge closed on County Road 275

The Madison County Road and Bridge Department is alerting drivers to the closure of the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Francis River.

Barbara Joy Bess

Barbara Joy Bess

Barbara Joy Bess, 75, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. She was born October 13, 1946 in St. Louis, the daughter of Francis and …

Vincent J. Clayton Jr.

Vincent J. Clayton Jr.

Vincent J. Clayton Jr., 69, of Kansas City died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born January 19, 1952.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News