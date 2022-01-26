New materials in the Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby
- Chan, Jessamine. The School for Good Mothers
- Clark, Ashley. Paint and Nectar
- Fellowes, Jessica. The Mitford Vanishing
- Gardner, Lisa. One Step Too Far
- George, Elizabeth. Something to Hide
- Guterson, David. The Final Case
- Juhea, Kim. Beasts of a Little Land
- Mitchard, Jacquelyn. The Good Son
- Rosett, Sara. Murder at Blackburn Hall
- Steel, Danielle. Invisible
- Tan, Sue Lynn. Daughter of the Moon Goddess
- Woods, Stuart. Criminal Mischief
Non-Fiction
- Bernstein, Carl. Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom
- Brooks, Michael. The Art of More: How Mathematics Created Civilization
- Clark, Bruce. Athens
- Gorman, Amanda. Call Us What We Carry
- Grey, Caylee. Get Messy Art
- Grohl, Dave. The Storyteller
- Hurston, Zora Neale. You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays
- Jähner, Harald. Aftermath: Life in the Fallout of the Third Reich, 1945-1955
- Kimball, Christopher. Milk Street: Vegetables
- Malesic, Jonathan. The End of Burnout
- Riley, Naomi Schaefer. No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts, and Racial Activists are Wrecking Young Lives
- Sankar, Carol. No Explanation Required
- Smith, Benjamin T. The Dope: The Real History of the Mexican Drug Trade
- Snodgrass, Alex. The Comfortable Kitchen
- Stanton, Rick. Aquanaut: The Inside Story of the Thai Cave Rescue
- Tsu, Jing. Kingdom of Characters
- White, Amanda E. Not Drinking Tonight
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cordell, Matthew. Cornbread & Poppy
- Paulsen, Gary. Northwind
- Wojtas, Olga. Miss Blaine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar
Picture Book
- Engle, Margarita. A Song of Frutas
- Nainy, Mamta. A Sari for Ammi
- Peterkin, Allan. Peacock and Sketch
- Pinkney, Andrea Davis. Bright Brown Baby
Video (DVD)
- The Egg and I & Francis the Talking Mule
- A Hard Day’s Night
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Hang ‘Em High
- Hardball
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Incredible Hulk
- The Indescribable
- Jonathan Creek
- Mazes and Monsters
- Mission to Mars
- National Geographic Beyond the Movie: The Lord of the Rings, The Fellowship of the Ring
- Open Season 2
- The Rifleman
- Rocky I-V
- Stuck on You
- Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
- Zoom Academy for Superheroes
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Dickerson, Melanie. The Captive Maiden