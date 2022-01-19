 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in the Ozark Regional Library System

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Calkins, Susanna. The Cry of the Hangman
  • Christie, Agatha. Death on the Nile
  • Clayton, Meg Waite. The Postmistress of Paris
  • Clements, Rory. A Prince and a Spy
  • Cornwell, Bernard. Sharpe’s Assassin
  • DeVinck, Christopher. Mr. Nicholas
  • Gould, Howard Michael. Pay or Play
  • Harrison, Cora. Murder in an Orchard Cemetery
  • Heron, Mick. Dolphin Junction
  • Hooper, Kay. Curse of Salem
  • Kim, Juhea. Beasts of a Little Land
  • Malliet, G.M. Death in Cornwall
  • Owen, Howard. Monument
  • Poyer, David. Arctic Sea
  • Prose, Nita. The Maid
  • Rosenstiel, Tom. The Days to Come
  • Stephenson, Neal. Termination Shock
  • Truss, Lynne. Psycho by the Sea
  • Vargas Llosa, Mario. Harsh Times
  • Viets, Elaine. Life Without Parole
  • Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good

Non-Fiction

  • Dahlstom, Neil. Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture
  • Hanel, Marnie & Jen Stevenson. The Snowy Cabin Cookbook
  • Kakita, Tomoko. Furoshiki and the Japanese Art of Gift Wrapping
  • Kaplan, Robert D. The Good American
  • Lawler, Andrew. Under Jerusalem
  • Montás, Roosevelt. Rescuing Socrates
  • Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
  • Weber, Julia Claire. The Beginner’s Guide to Wheel Throwing

Large Print

  • Andrews & Wilson. Dark Intercept
  • Davis, Krista. Big Little Spies (A Paws & Claws Mystery)
  • Hastings, Max. Operation Pedestal
  • Hunter, Denise. Riverbend Gap
  • Longworth, M.L. The Vanishing Museum on the Rue Mistral (A Provençal Mystery)
  • Picoult, Jodi. Wish You Were Here

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Alrawi, Karim. Arab Fairy Tale Feasts: A Literary Cookbook
  • Andrus, Aubre & Rachel Rothman. Amazing Science
  • Cock-Starkey, Claire. Lore of the Wild
  • Freeman, Megan E. Alone
  • Griffin, Adele. All Pets Allowed (Blackberry Farm 2)
  • Heape, Harry. Indiana Bones
  • Hodge, Susie. Hokusai
  • Kingsbury, Karen & Tyler Russell. Never Grow Up
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. A Secret Shared
  • Rae, Rowena. Upstream, Downstream
  • Sabatinelli, Elisa. The Secret of the Magic Pearl

Picture Books

  • African Proverbs For All Ages

Video (DVD)

  • 4 Movies (Family Collection)
  • 61*
  • All the King’s Men
  • Animated Family Favorites
  • Ant-Man
  • Big Trouble in Little China
  • Changing Hearts
  • The Dick Van Dyke Show
  • Directed by John Ford
  • Doctor Strange
  • Tom and Jerry” The Magic Ring
