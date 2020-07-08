New MDC migratory bird, waterfowl hunting digest now available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s new Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest for the 2020-2021 hunting season is now available where permits are sold and online. Learn more about waterfowl hunting in Missouri and view the hunting digest online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl.

The handy, free guide has detailed information on needed permits and duck-stamp requirements, hunting seasons and limits, hunting areas, regulations, and more.

New points of note for the upcoming season include:

• The cost of nonresident hunting permits has gone up. The last time permit prices were raised was in 2009.

• The bag limit for scaup is now two (both species combined) for the first 45 days of the season in each zone. For the last 15 days of the season in each zone, the bag limit is one scaup. Possession limits also follow this pattern.

• Due to spring flooding, some conservation areas may have sections closed for repair and/or have reduced habitat for dove and waterfowl hunting. For an update on conditions at managed waterfowl hunting areas, search “preseason wetland area status” beginning in August at mo.gov.