New officers, new member for Eta Eta

New officers were installed for Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters, at the home of Karen Fulton. Cathy Melby is the new president of the organization, Cindy Griffon will remain as vice president, Debbie Shoemaker, treasurer, Kathy Stearley, recording secretary, and Koelle Paris, corresponding secretary.

Bernice Davis was inducted into the organization by Cathy Melby. Bernice was presented with a yellow rose and a yellow rose lapel pin, signifying "friendship" and acceptance of her membership.

After the ceremony, gifts to the officers were presented by Eve Yaekel, retiring president, and a lovely president's gift was given to Eve from the club. 

Following a brief meeting, the members discussed the upcoming Box Dinner, which will be a fundraiser for the organization. The monies raised will benefit Madison County residents as planned for in the coming year. 

Refreshments were served and members enjoyed "sharing time."

