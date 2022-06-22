New program at Madison County Health Department

The Madison County Health Department is excited to announce a new service. The health department will now be able to offer MammaCare Certified Breast Exams to those women who qualify for Show Me Healthy Women services.

The MammaCare Certified Clinical Breast Examiner is Emilee Hinkle, RN, CBE-MC.

The MammaCare Foundation was established in 1947 with a purpose of, “Training every hand that examines a woman, including her own.”

MammaCare, is recognized as the quality-standard for physical examination of the breast and was developed with the support of the National Cancer Institute, National Science Foundation, and medical scientists worldwide.

This in-depth exam is more thorough than a typical breast exam as it includes both visual inspection and a meticulous palpation technique. Most exams take approximately 30 minutes.

With this new service, women who qualify for Show Me Healthy Women (SMHW) under the guidelines of “Income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level for household income, and age 35 to 64, or older if they do not receive Medicare Part B, and no insurance to cover program services,” will be able to have a clinical breast examination should any abnormalities occur and a SMHW clinic not be available. After the examination if any abnormalities are found by the clinical breast examiner, a referral for further imaging would be available immediately.

Emilee is very excited to be able to offer this new service as she has always had a heart for women’s health. She best sums things up with a quote by Maya Angelou, “I’m interested in women’s health because I’m a woman. I’d be a darn fool not to be on my own side.”

This service is available by appointment or on a walk-in basis on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more information, please contact Emilee at 573-783-2747 ext. 404.

