Student success is valued at Southeast Missouri State University and begins long before the first day of classes. That’s why Southeast has launched a new comprehensive scholarship program effective with the fall 2019 semester offering stackable awards with progressive values and straightforward renewal criteria for incoming students.
The new Copper Dome Scholarship Program is designed with what students, parents, faculty and others said are important, including test optional criteria, superscoring and stackable awards providing the opportunity for Copper Dome and President’s scholarship values to increase every year. It also allows students to keep the need-based aid they receive, including the Federal Pell Grant.
“Preparing students to graduate is our number one goal at Southeast,” said Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success. “We want students to begin with the end in mind, knowing they’ve made the right decision to attend Southeast, to learn here, to grow here and to graduate from here. The Copper Dome Scholarship Program sets them on that path.”
Under the new program, an estimated 70 percent of Southeast’s freshman class will be scholarship eligible, Below said. In addition, awards will increase each year, keeping pace with the cost of attendance, she said. Southeast tuition and fees for Missouri undergraduates have increased just 7.8 percent over the past five years. She also emphasized the scholarship program will allow students to combine the Copper Dome and President’s scholarships with endowed scholarships and need-based financial aid.
“We recognize that nearly 50 percent of all new students qualify for the Federal Pell Grant and/or the Access Missouri need-based grant,” Below said. “Our new program was designed to add Southeast scholarships to the grants they receive to reduce their financial burden and cumulative student debt.”
We want to invest in our students, she said. The new scholarship program, and the associated renewal requirements, are intended to support the goal of retaining at least 80 percent of first-time, full-time students and of graduating at least 60 percent of the Southeast student population.
The Copper Dome Scholarship Program replaces the current academic scholarship program, however all awards made to students enrolling for the fall 2018 semester will be honored.
Southeast will continue to offer a scholarship to qualified non-Missouri residents valued at the difference between in-state and out-of-state fees. This scholarship, previously known as the Midwest Achievement Award, has been renamed the Redhawks Achievement Award. Qualified international students receive a scholarship of the same value known as the International Student Achievement Award.
The Copper Dome Scholarship Program is available to new students enrolling in fall 2019 and beyond. For more information on this program, visit http://semo.edu/sfs/financialaid/scholarships/institutional.html.
Future college students are encouraged to schedule a personal campus visit at semo.edu/visit.
Southeast is now accepting applications for the fall 2019 semester. Prospective students are encouraged to take advantage of The Common Application and benefits of the University’s new Copper Dome Scholarship Program. Students should apply at semo.edu/apply to meet the Dec. 1 scholarship guarantee deadline.
For more information on becoming a Redhawk at Southeast Missouri State University, contact the Office of Admissions at 573-651-2590 or admissions@semo.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.